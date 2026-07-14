Leandro Trossard will go down as one of the greatest value-for-money signings in Arsenal‘s history.

It could have been Mykhailo Mudryk for more than £60million, but the Belgian winger turned out to be an outrageous alternative, joining the Gunners from Brighton for a reported £21million in January 2023.

Trossard’s overall impact has often been questioned as he gradually became more of a super-sub than a guaranteed starter, but he was regularly the player Mikel Arteta relied upon to produce a huge moment, and he did so at an incredible rate.

With Trossard having joined Besiktas, we’ve narrowed down all of his clutch Arsenal goals to his ten most important, with a very obvious No.1.

10. Liverpool home (2023-24)

There is an argument for Trossard’s Community Shield equaliser in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time against Manchester City, but that was a massively deflected goal in a glorified friendly.

That’s our excuse to avoid making a difficult decision, and we’re sticking with it.

Still, Trossard’s goal against Liverpool is different to most on this list as it wasn’t a game-winner but a game-clincher that came late on.

Alisson certainly helped with some poor goalkeeping, but Trossard’s turn by the touchline to skin Harvey Elliott was fantastic, and his positive run and finish got Arsenal over the line against their Premier League title rivals at a crucial stage of the season.

9. Brentford home (2022-23)

The first sign of Trossard becoming the clutch player he would prove to be came on only his third Premier League appearance for the Gunners as he prevented his new side from losing back-to-back league games after a shock defeat to Everton in Sean Dyche’s first match in charge.

He popped up, as he would so many times after scoring his first Arsenal goal, at the back post to poke home and give Arteta’s side the lead with 24 minutes remaining.

Unfortunately, Arsenal could not hold on because VAR drew the lines incorrectly and awarded Brentford a goal that should never have stood.

8. Aston Villa away (2024-25)

Trossard’s goal against Aston Villa seemed to stem from pure anger at starting on the bench, which was evident from his non-celebration after giving Arsenal the lead at one of the toughest grounds for away teams in Europe.

After losing their previous two matches against Unai Emery’s side, Arsenal travelled to Villa Park on matchday two of the 2024-25 season and, after some David Raya heroics to deny Ollie Watkins, Arteta’s substitutions changed the game.

For virtually all of Trossard’s Arsenal career, it had been a 50/50 battle between himself and Gabriel Martinelli for the left-wing spot.

After Martinelli was preferred from the start and did little for over an hour, Trossard scored within two minutes of coming on to give Arsenal a crucial lead.

It was a great finish and an even colder celebration.

7. Fulham away (2025-26)

Trossard’s overall impact began to wane to the point that some fans wanted him sold, but he remained reliable when Arsenal needed a clutch moment, producing one at Craven Cottage in October 2025.

It wasn’t Trossard’s finest Arsenal goal, but it came from a set-piece, obviously, and proved decisive on the day and, ultimately, in the title race against Manchester City.

6. Man Utd away (2023-24)

In another tight title race with City, Trossard was in the right place at the right time to score the only goal in a late-season victory at Old Trafford.

He scored in five of Arsenal’s final eight league games as the Gunners showed uncharacteristic mettle in the run-in, winning all but two of their matches since the turn of the year, drawing 0-0 at City and losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

The Villa defeat left the title in City’s hands and they never relinquished control, yet Arsenal did everything they could to take the race to the final day. Trossard’s goal in the matchday 37 win at Old Trafford was massive and underlined that this side was up to the challenge.

5. Everton away (2023-24)

Trossard produced a genuinely fantastic finish to get Arsenal over the line against a resolute Everton side at Goodison Park, opening his body to guide the ball in off the far post with his supposedly weaker left foot.

Pound for pound, it might be Trossard’s best goal for Arsenal. His brilliance was the difference between one point and three.

4. Porto home (2023-24)

Arsenal did not show enough over two legs against Porto in their first Champions League knockout tie in eight years, and Trossard’s goal only forced extra time and penalties.

But it was still enormous as the Gunners ended a 14-year wait to reach the Champions League quarter-finals… which they promptly lost to Bayern Munich.

Galeno’s stunning 94th-minute winner separated the sides after the first leg, but it was Arsenal’s left-winger who popped up with another typically clinical finish at the Emirates.

3. Chelsea away (2023-24)

A real ‘popped up’ goal, this one.

Arsenal were 2-0 down and reeling at Stamford Bridge before Declan Rice capitalised on a Robert Sanchez error, setting up a nervous finale that Arsenal took full advantage of with an 84th-minute equaliser.

It was a sumptuous Bukayo Saka cross to the back post, but the finish was equally impressive as Trossard stretched to make crucial contact and poke home.

Losing to your rivals is always painful, and Trossard ensured Arsenal avoided that feeling.

2. Bayern Munich home (2023-24)

In the aforementioned Champions League quarter-final against Bayern, Trossard combined brilliantly with fellow substitute Gabriel Jesus to ensure Arsenal avoided defeat in the first leg.

It was another clinical finish and another classic clutch goal from Mr Clutch himself.

1. West Ham away (2025-26)

No Trossard goal – actually, no Arsenal goal from 2025-26 – will be remembered more than the winner at West Ham on May 10.

After losing at Manchester City in a potential title-decider, Arsenal looked at their remaining five fixtures and it was widely accepted that West Ham away represented the biggest hurdle as they chased a first league title in 22 years.

Newcastle and Fulham at home were ticked off before the dreaded trip to their relegation-threatened London rivals, and it was every bit as tense as expected before Martin Odegaard provided a brilliant assist for Trossard to score a massive winner with seven minutes remaining.

Arsenal were not champions after their 1-0 victory at the London Stadium, but they effectively won the league here.

For this goal alone, Trossard has etched his name into Arsenal folklore and will forever be remembered alongside the likes of Sylvain Wiltord and Michael Thomas.

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