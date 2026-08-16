Myles Lewis-Skelly didn’t even need a minute back in (kind of) competitive action to send a reminder of why he is still worthy of a place in Arsenal’s long-term plans.

Transfer rumours have been rife about Lewis-Skelly’s future over the last week or two. The Arsenal academy graduate has been touted for a move to Chelsea or Manchester United, not that he seems too keen to make a move himself.

The assumption is that Lewis-Skelly will struggle for starts in Arsenal’s midfield after the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle. It’s a safe one to make, too. Guimaraes has cost Arsenal £75m to sign and has been brilliant over the past few years in the Premier League, so represents formidable competition.

And with Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie competing in Lewis-Skelly’s other position, left-back, the 19-year-old isn’t exactly the least expendable player Arsenal have.

But come the Community Shield, Arsenal’s first game of the new season, and their hot prospect wasn’t wasting time to prove himself again.

Turns out Guimaraes won’t always be blocking him from gametime in midfield; Mikel Arteta selected them both as starters.

And within the opening minute, it was a moment of inspiration from Lewis-Skelly that unlocked the game.

Shifting his body weight cleverly as he received the ball from Ben White, Lewis-Skelly was able to find a better angle to thread through a pass for Calafiori, who dutifully provided the finish to make it 1-0.

It’s a goal that will be forgotten about soon enough, but it might have a lasting significance if it reinforces Lewis-Skelly’s place in Arsenal’s plans.

“Look at the way he finds space,” pointed out Martin Keown on TNT Sports. “Predeterminedly, he wants to play that ball forward. So he’s looking for a pass. He can’t see that before it comes. It’s what’s in his mind.”

Riccardo Calafiori gives Arsenal the lead after just 24 seconds 🤯 The assist from Myles Lewis-Skelly 👏 📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/aU0UsCB1Xs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2026

Lewis-Skelly will have more important games to play in if he stays at Arsenal. But therein lies the point. It’s by producing moments like this that he can ensure he does get the nod for those future matches.

It’s long been assumed that his long-term future is in midfield. On evidence like this, it should be in Arsenal’s.

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