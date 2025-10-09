Mikel Arteta managed his 300th game for Arsenal over the weekend and marked the occasion with his 177th win as Gunners boss.

While the Spaniard isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, his record after 300 matches ranks him among the best managers in Premier League history.

Considering the state of Arsenal when he inherited the squad in 2019, there’s no denying that he’s made huge strides forward with them since that point.

Having won 177 of his 300 games in charge, Arteta boasts the exact same win percentage as Jurgen Klopp did during his first 300 matches at Liverpool.

In fact, there are only three managers with more than 177 wins in their first 300 matches in charge of an English top-flight team.

Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool) – 185 wins

Dalglish was handed the Liverpool job in 1985, upon the retirement of Joe Fagan.

At that point, he was still playing for the club, so took up the role as a player-manager. While Dalglish seemed apprehensive prior to taking the role, he quickly found his calling as a manager.

He won the double during his first season in charge, whilst also making 31 appearances for the club across all competitions.

In his first 300 games as a manager, he boasted a win percentage of 61.6%, which was a record at the time.

During his first stint as Liverpool boss, Dalglish won 10 trophies with the club, including three league titles.

Jose Mourinho (Chelsea) – 196 wins

Upon returning to Chelsea in 2013, Mourinho broke the record which was held by Dalglish, as he won 196 of his first 300 games.

During his initial spell at Chelsea, Mourinho won 124 of his 185 games in charge, boasting a ridiculous 67% win percentage.

But the Portuguese boss still had unfinished business at the club and returned in June 2013.

Upon managing his 300th Chelsea game, Mourinho boasted a win percentage of 65% with 196 wins to his name.

Across both spells with Chelsea, he won eight trophies, including three league titles.

Pep Guardiola (Man City) – 219 wins

Who else?

Mourinho’s record of 196 wins was only safe for a few years as Guardiola has since obliterated it with Man City.

While the Spaniard went trophyless in his first season with the club, it didn’t take long before he started to rack up the records.

His 300th game for the club was in September 2021 and he marked the occasion with a 6-3 triumph over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Upon managing his 300th game, he boasted a win percentage of 73%, which is the highest of any manager of an English top-flight club after that number of games.

As of writing, Guardiola has now managed 543 games and his win percentage has dropped slightly to 70.35%.

While Arteta’s record is still hugely impressive for Arsenal, it pales in comparison to Guardiola’s record at City.

READ NEXT: Comparing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal record after 300 games with Arsene Wenger’s

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?