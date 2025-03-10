Mikel Arteta has established himself as a top manager during his tenure with Arsenal so far, but there are a total of eight managers who he’s faced and has never won against.

For context, David Moyes, Thomas Frank and Brendan Rodgers are the managers that Arteta boasts the most wins against, with six triumphs over each of them.

We’ve taken a closer look at his track record with Arsenal and have found the eight managers who Arteta has never beaten.

Arne Slot

If this record continues beyond the single 2-2 draw from October 2024, then Arteta and Arsenal will have a problem.

Granted, Liverpool are not infallible despite racing clear at the top of the Premier League and Arteta does have a handy record against most of the Big Six.

But their next meeting in May will take place after the Reds have won the title in Slot’s first season, which will sting considering many thought this was Arsenal’s time.

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have been hopelessly inconsistent since Christmas, but were touted as title challengers beforehand after an impressive string of results during the autumn.

One of those came against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, with Maresca’s side holding the Gunners to a 1-1 draw thanks to Pedro Neto’s lashed equaliser.

Gian Piero Gasperini

Arteta faced Gasperini for the first time earlier this season as Arsenal took on Atalanta in the Champions League group stage.

The Gunners struggled to find their usual attacking flow against the Italian side as the game ultimately finished goalless.

Atalanta came closest to winning the game in the second half when they were awarded a penalty, but David Raya came to the rescue and denied Mateo Retegui from the spot.

“I don’t know him personally, but as a coach he has all my respect,” Gasperini told reporters when discussing Arteta. “It’s a beautiful team to watch.”

Fabian Hurzeler

Arteta was the youngest manager in the Premier League when he was appointed as Arsenal boss back in 2019, but that title now belongs to Brighton’s Hurzeler.

The 31-year-old has hit the ground running with Brighton this season and his side arguably had the better chances when Brighton travelled to the Emirates earlier this season.

Aided by a Declan Rice red card, Brighton claimed a 1-1 draw against Arsenal back in August and Hurzeler therefore has never lost against Arteta.

READ NEXT: Comparing Mikel Arteta’s Premier League record after 200 games with Guardiola, Klopp & more

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Arsenal player to score under Mikel Arteta?

Ruben Selles

Arsenal fans won’t have many fond memories from their 3-3 draw with Southampton back in April 2023. After all, it was arguably this result that saw the Premier League title slip out of their grasp.

Southampton were practically nailed on for relegated when they travelled to Arsenal, but Selles’ side still put in a spirited performance and they even found themselves 3-1 up at one stage of the game.

Late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka rescued a point for the home side, but the draw seriously dented the Gunners’ title chances that season.

Given Selles is now managing Reading in League One, it seems unlikely that he’ll come face-to-face with Arteta again any time soon.

Michael Carrick

Carrick has established himself as a top manager in the Championship with Middlesbrough and he faced Arteta back in 2021 while he was in temporary charge of Manchester United.

Despite the Red Devils being all over the place in the weeks leading up to their clash with Arsenal, Carrick managed to get a tune out of his players as they beat Arteta’s side 3-2 at Old Trafford.

It’s the only time Carrick has ever faced Arteta in the dugout, although if he continues on his current trajectory with Middlesbrough, we reckon he’ll get back to the Premier League one day.

Rafael Benitez

While Arteta’s stock is much higher than Benitez’s in 2024, you can’t look past what the 64-year-old has achieved in the game.

Arteta has only faced Benitez as a manager on one occasion and that saw the experienced Spaniard walk away with all three points.

The game took place back in December 2021 and resulted in a 2-1 win for Everton at Goodison Park.

QUIZ: Can you name every Spanish manager in Premier League history?

Simone Inzaghi

Attacking impotence has marred Arsenal’s 2024-25 campaign, a flaw that was apparent during their 1-0 defeat to Internazionale in the Champions League group phase.

Without Martin Odegaard and with Bukayo Saka double-marked on the wing, Arteta’s side fell behind to a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty and were unable to wipe out the deficit.

Inzaghi is a wily customer and set his Inter side out to frustrate Arsenal, a tactic that has been replicated by other managers.