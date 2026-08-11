Marcus Rashford has once again been linked with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta targets alternative forward options after missing out on Vinicius Junior – but could his wages at Manchester United be a sticking point?

Last season Rashford notched a more than respectable tally of 14 goals and 14 assists as a squad player at Barcelona. But the La Liga champions opted against triggering his widely-reported €30million release clause – a bargain in today’s market for a peak-age England international who had already demonstrated his ability to deliver.

Instead, Barcelona opted to spend over twice that fee on signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. You imagine that Gordon’s considerably lower wages was the key reason.

Back in the summer of 2023, after Rashford had enjoyed one of the most fruitful spells of his career, he signed a colossal new contract with his boyhood club, making him among the best-paid players in the Premier League. According to Capology, only Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk earn more.

After Rashford suffered a drop in form, and fell completely out of favour under Ruben Amorim, it makes sense that Manchester United severely lowered his asking price in a bid to get his massive wages off their books. He kicked on in loans away to Aston Villa and Barcelona but no permanent transfer has come to pass… yet.

It’s definitely on the cards that Rashford will be reintegrated into Michael Carrick’s first-team squad if no suitable buyer can be found.

“We have got a full squad this week in Dublin. We fly straight there and have a few days where we have the whole group back together. Marcus is part of that,” Carrick told reporters.

But what if Arsenal make a serious offer? Mikel Arteta has reportedly long been an admirer of Rashford, who has frequently been linked with a shock move to the Emirates amid his struggles at Manchester United in recent years.

Arsenal are evidently in the market for an upgrade on the left side of their attack, and Rashford has experience of playing alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka for England.

A summer release has reportedly expired, but Manchester United have demonstrated they’re open to a relatively low fee if it would mean offloading their culture.

But would Rashford take a pay cut to join Arsenal? If not, he’d be their highest-paid player – and that would lead to all sorts of awkward questions and repercussions for their wage structure and wider club culture.

We’ve taken a look at how Rashford’s wages compare to every player in Arsenal’s squad.

Note: Besides Rashford and Bruno Guimaraes, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

=1. Marcus Rashford – £325,000

2. Bukayo Saka – £300,000

3. Kai Havertz – £280,000

4. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000

=5. William Saliba – £250,000

=5. Bruno Guimaraes – £250,000

=7. Martin Odegaard – £240,000

=7. Declan Rice – £240,000

9. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000

=10. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000

=10. Eberechi Eze – £180,000

=12. Ben White – £150,000

=12. Gabriel – £150,000

=12. Noni Madueke – £150,000

15. Mikel Merino – £130,000

16. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000

=17. Reiss Nelson – £100,000

=17. David Raya – £100,000

=19. Christos Tzolis – £90,000

=19. Jurrien Timber – £90,000

21. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000

22. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000

23. Christian Norgaard – £65,000

24. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000

25. Christian Mosquera – £55,000

=26. Fabio Vieira – £45,000

=26. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000

28. Max Dowman – £35,000

29. Piero Hincapie – N/A

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