Max Dowman is too young to vote, drink or learn to drive, but that hasn’t stopped Arsenal fans from anointing him as the future of their club – and it may not be an overreaction.

Born on New Year’s Eve 2009, Dowman is the 15-year-old prodigy threatening to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-team before taking his GCSEs.

Dowman debuted for the Arsenal under-18s aged 13 and has since scored 20 goals for them, as well as providing ten assists.

He is also a regular player for the England under-17 team, having scored five times in 16 appearances.

Despite not yet making a competitive first-team appearance, Dowman has been increasingly involved with senior training over the past year and joined Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in February.

His inclusion on the club’s Asia tour was a reward for his development and potential.

Introduced as a 60th-minute substitute against Newcastle, Dowman stole the show with a cameo so promising that it appears destined to become an ‘I was there’ moment for those in attendance.

Newcastle’s grizzled professionals were left gasping for breath due to the youngster’s relentless and impeccable technique.

On several occasions, Dowman left his opponents with no choice but to resort to illegality. Joelinton, in particular, was keen to introduce his studs to the teenager’s shins.

One driving run, reminiscent of Wayne Rooney’s destruction of the French defence at Euro 2004, produced a fizzing low shot that required a strong hand from Nick Pope.

The 15-year-old was elusive as happiness, threatening to bend the game to his already magnetic will. Another driving run was only terminated by another Joelinton hack. Penalty.

Martin Odegaard dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s to clinch a 3-2 victory. But Dowman was the sole topic of post-match conversation.

Max Dowman vs Newcastle 30 minutes played pic.twitter.com/1hjZMXJp4O — ِ (@JXComps) July 27, 2025

Head coach Arteta may have some food for thought ahead of next season as the teenager left him impressed yet again.

“It is special,” he told reporters after the win over Newcastle.

“Obviously, what he’s done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old. So, we are extremely happy to have him.

“I think, again, the environment that is around him, his family, the people at the club, the academy as well.

“Super helpful because they put him into this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first team.”

But the Arsenal boss stopped short of confirming whether Dowman will feature regularly next season, stating that consistency and physical readiness are critical to sustaining opportunities in senior football.

“With all the young kids, they are in and around the team constantly,” Arteta added.

“They are raising the physical levels because of the demands. To perform and impact the game at this level requires really high physical standards.

“They’re getting there. I give them a platform, and then they have to earn it.”

Any 15-year-old deserves to be treated with care, allowed to make mistakes and grow into their own skin. British society hasn’t traditionally thrived here, but it is essential to allow Dowman to develop at his own rate.

Mikel Arteta is making all the right noises here, but Dowman may soon force his hand. If his Newcastle performance is any indication, his first-team debut is a question of when and not if.

By Michael Lee

