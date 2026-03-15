Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman has become the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer – and he’s also younger than the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and even Lamine Yamal when they scored the first goals of their senior careers.

The 16-year-old has been talked up as one of the most talented players of his generation, and it’s not hard to see why in his early cameo appearances.

Arsenal looked set to drop two points in the title race, having been held by Everton for 88 minutes, struggling badly to create chances. Immediately Dowman, despite his tender age, looked the Gunners’ most dangerous and accomplished attacker.

The Hale End academy graduate had a key role in breaking the deadlock, sending in a teasing cross that was played across for Viktor Gyokeres’ tap-in, and a few minutes later, he made history.

Catching out Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who had gone up for the corner, Dowman was a picture of composure as he picked up the ball in his own half, beat his man, and then ran straight towards goal before slotting home into the empty net.

In doing so, he broke a Premier League record that’s stood for over two decades – former Everton forward James Vaughan had been the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer when he scored against Crystal Palace aged 16 years and 270 days in April 2005.

Dowman is considerably younger than that, having only turned 16 back in December. Already a trusted member of Mikel Arteta’s first-team set-up, he had time on his side to break the record – having made his debut at age 15 back in August – and sure enough, he did it.

“It was amazing, it was one of those moments that I think we’re going to remember for a long, long time,” Arteta said of Dowman’s first goal.

“I really enjoyed the relentless desire of the team, action by action, to put everything that we had in to earn the right to win the game. And obviously, the manner in which it happened in the last few minutes, all the celebration, the atmosphere, the energy, the goal from Max, it made it such a special night.

“For many years, we will remember that we were at the Emirates that night when that 16-year-old kid scored in such an important game when we were trying to win the title.”

We’ve taken a closer look at how Dowman compares to four fellow child prodigies – Yamal, La Liga’s all-time leading goalscorer, Rooney, who famously broke through for Everton at age 16, and era-defining icons Messi and Ronaldo.

Incredibly, Dowman is about 18 months younger than Messi and Ronaldo were when they scored their first goals for Barcelona and Sporting, respectively.

Of course, there’s a long path still ahead of the Arsenal starlet, but it’s a hell of a start.

Max Dowman’s first career goal

Game: Arsenal 2-0 Everton (March 15th, 2026)

Age: 16 years, 2 months, 15 days ⭐

Time Since Debut: 6 months, 20 days

Career Appearances: 7

Minutes Played: 236

Lionel Messi’s first career goal

Game: Barcelona 2-0 Albacete (May 1st, 2005)

Age: 17 years, 10 months, 7 days

Time Since Debut: 6 months, 15 days

Career Appearances: 9

Minutes Played: 234

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first career goal

Game: Sporting 3-0 Moreirense (7th October, 2002)

Age: 17 years, 8 months, 2 days

Time Since Debut: 1 month, 23 days

Career Appearances: 5 ⭐

Minutes Played: 206 ⭐

Wayne Rooney’s first career goal

Game: Wrexham 0-3 Everton (30th September, 2002)

Age: 16 years, 11 months, 6 days

Time Since Debut: 1 month, 13 days ⭐

Career Appearances: 8

Minutes Played: 351

Lamine Yamal’s first career goal

Game: Granada 2-2 Barcelona (8th October, 2023)

Age: 16 years, 2 months, 25 days

Time Since Debut: 5 months, 9 days

Career Appearances: 12

Minutes Played: 560

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