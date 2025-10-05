Arsenal‘s win against West Ham in October 2025 was a special occasion for Mikel Arteta, as he oversaw his 300th match as manager – something only six others in the club’s history have done.

The 44-year-old is the seventh Arsenal manager to oversee 300 matches, and is the second youngest to do so behind Terry Neill, who was just 39 years old on the occasion of his 300th match.

It’s been nearly six years since Arteta first took charge of the Gunners and the stats show that it’s been a hugely successful tenure so far.

That’s because no Arsenal manager has picked up more wins in their first 300 matches in all competitions than the Spaniard, who has 177 so far to his name.

Arteta also stands shoulder to shoulder with the most illustrious names in English football history.

Only three managers have ever won more than 177 times in their first 300 in charge of a top-flight English club – Pep Guardiola with Manchester City (219), Jose Mourinho with Chelsea (196 across two spells) and Kenny Dalglish with Liverpool (185).

His record stands up well against Wenger’s, who took charge of his 300th Arsenal match in a 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2002.

Arteta’s team has scored more goals, conceded fewer, won more games and kept more clean sheets, although Wenger’s first 300 games saw fewer defeats.

The Spaniard enjoys a higher points per game record, but it goes without saying that Wenger won more trophies over the same time period.

We’ve crunched the numbers below and compared how Arteta’s reign has stacked up against arguably the greatest manager in Arsenal’s history:

Mikel Arteta

Played: 300

Won: 177 ⭐

Drawn: 56

Lost: 67

Goals for: 562 ⭐

Goals against: 287 ⭐

Clean sheets: 115 ⭐

Points per game: 1.95 ⭐

Win rate: 59% ⭐

Loss rate: 22.3%

Goals per game: 1.87 ⭐

Goals against per game: 0.95 ⭐

Trophies: 3 (FA Cup, Community Shield x2)

Arsene Wenger

Played: 300

Won: 164

Drawn: 77 ⭐

Lost: 59 ⭐

Goals for: 515

Goals against: 392

Clean sheets: 112

Points per game: 1.89

Win rate: 54.6%

Loss rate: 19.6% ⭐

Goals per game: 1.71

Goals against per game: 1.3

Trophies: 4 (Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield x2) ⭐

READ NEXT: Ranking Mikel Arteta’s 10 biggest wins as Arsenal manager by their importance

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Spanish player to appear for Arsenal in the Premier League?

