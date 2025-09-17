Since taking over at Arsenal, only two managers have boasted a better record in the Champions League than Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are being tipped as one of the favourites for the competition this season, having reached the semi-finals last time around.

Since Arteta took charge of his first Champions League game for Arsenal, here are the seven managers with the best points per game record in the UCL.

Note: to be included on this list, managers must have taken charge of at least 15 Champions League matches in the required timeframe.

7. Luis Enrique – 1.71 PPG

Since Arteta started managing in Europe, Enrique has taken charge of 28 games in the Champions League and boasts a respectable PPG record of 1.71 during that time.

The Spaniard did get the better of Arsenal in the UCL semi-final last season, before going on to win the trophy against Inter Milan.

Given the manner of their triumph, it’s no surprise that PSG are being considered among the favourites once again this year.

6. Pep Guardiola – 1.74 PPG

When taking his entire career into account, Guardiola boasts an incredible PPG record of 2.06. However, over the last couple of years, that number has dropped to 1.74.

Since Arteta has been at Arsenal, Man City have made it to two Champions League finals, winning one of them.

Interestingly, most bookies currently have Arsenal at a shorter price to win the competition this season than Man City.

However, with Guardiola in the dugout, you can’t afford to write them off.

5. Arne Slot – 1.80 PPG

Over the last couple of years, Slot has only taken charge of 15 Champions League games, which is the fewest of any manager on this list.

With that being said, he’s boasted a decent record in the competition, averaging 1.8 PPG, which has only been bettered by four other managers over the last five years.

His Liverpool side won the league phase during last year’s competition, but were unfortunate to draw PSG in the round of 16.

With another year of experience under his belt, Slot will be hoping to go deeper in the tournament this season.

4. Diego Simeone – 1.95 PPG

With Arsenal set to face Atletico Madrid in October, Arteta will get the chance to go head-to-head with one of Europe’s fellow elite managers.

Since December 2019, Atletico have never made it further than the quarter-finals, but Simeone will be hoping to go one step further this year.

3. Mikel Arteta – 1.96 PPG

Arsenal’s latest triumph over Athletic Club was Arteta’s 25th game in the Champions League.

During that time, he’s averaged an impressive 1.96 PPG, which has only been bettered by two managers in the competition.

Under Arteta, the Gunners have made it to a quarter-final and a semi-final, having gradually improved each year.

Along with plenty of pundits tipping Arsenal for the Premier League title, plenty fancy Arteta’s side to go deep in the Champions League too.

While the Spaniard does have his fair share of critics, his record in Europe isn’t to be sniffed at.

2. Simone Inzaghi – 2.09 PPG

Having made it to two finals in recent years, it’s no surprise to see Inzaghi this high on the list.

In Europe, he consistently had Inter punching above their weight, but never quite managed to get over the line.

Following defeats in the final against Man City and PSG, Inzaghi left Inter over the summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

1. Carlo Ancelotti – 2.22 PPG

Who else?

When it comes to successful managers in Europe, Ancelotti is usually at the top of the list.

Since Arteta took over at Arsenal, the Italian manager has won two UCL trophies with Real Madrid, boasting 2.22 PPG along the way.

Now managing Brazil, you’d fancy them to have a good run at the 2026 World Cup next year.

