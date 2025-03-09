Mikel Arteta has taken charge of 200 Premier League matches since taking over at Arsenal in 2019 – but how does his record stack up against the greatest managers in the competition’s history?

We’ve compared Arteta’s record with the first 200 matches of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez’s Premier League careers.

Arteta took charge of a rag-tag Arsenal outfit in December 2019 and initially struggled to change the team’s results for the better.

But the Spaniard eventually transformed Arsenal’s fortunes for the better and the Gunners challenged strongly for the Premier League title in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Arsenal are second once more in 2024-25, albeit far behind leaders Liverpool, and Arteta has clearly restored consistency to a fading giant without winning the silverware to match.

With 118 wins from his first 199 matches — the fifth-most victories by any manager in their first 200 Premier League games — Arteta has firmly established himself as one of the most successful managers of his generation.

He trails only Guardiola, Mourinho, Klopp, and Ferguson in terms of win percentage over the first 200 matches.

“I’m very proud of reaching this milestone, but it’s about the future now,” Arteta said before facing Manchester United in his milestone match.

Pep Guardiola

Played: 200

Won: 146

Drawn: 25

Lost: 29

Goals for: 486

Goals against: 162

Points per game: 2.31

Win rate: 73%

Loss rate: 14.5%

Goals per game: 2.43

Goals against per game: 0.81

Jose Mourinho

Played: 200

Won: 137

Drawn: 42

Lost: 21

Goals for: 366

Goals against: 136

Points per game: 2.26

Win rate: 68.5%

Loss rate: 10.5%

Goals per game: 1.83

Goals against per game: 0.68

Jurgen Klopp

Played: 200

Won: 127

Drawn: 48

Lost: 25

Goals for: 428

Goals against: 196

Points per game: 2.14

Win rate: 63.5%

Loss rate: 12.5%

Goals per game: 2.14

Goals against per game: 0.98

Sir Alex Ferguson

Played: 200

Won: 122

Drawn: 51

Lost: 27

Goals for: 371

Goals against: 176

Points per game: 2.08

Win rate: 61%

Loss rate: 13.5%

Goals per game: 1.85

Goals against per game: 0.88

Mikel Arteta

Played: 200

Won: 118

Drawn: 37

Lost: 45

Goals for: 379

Goals against: 204

Points per game: 1.95

Win rate: 59%

Loss rate: 22.5%

Goals per game: 1.89

Goals against per game: 1.02

Arsene Wenger

Played: 200

Won: 110

Drawn: 53

Lost: 37

Goals for: 345

Goals against: 177

Points per game: 1.91

Win rate: 55%

Loss rate: 18.5%

Goals per game: 1.72

Goals against per game: 0.88

Rafael Benitez

Played: 200

Won: 114

Drawn: 46

Lost: 40

Goals for: 334

Goals against: 161

Points per game: 1.94

Win rate: 57%

Loss rate: 20%

Goals per game: 1.67

Goals against per game: 0.8

