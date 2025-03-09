Comparing Mikel Arteta’s Premier League record after 200 games with Guardiola, Klopp & more
Mikel Arteta has taken charge of 200 Premier League matches since taking over at Arsenal in 2019 – but how does his record stack up against the greatest managers in the competition’s history?
We’ve compared Arteta’s record with the first 200 matches of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez’s Premier League careers.
Arteta took charge of a rag-tag Arsenal outfit in December 2019 and initially struggled to change the team’s results for the better.
But the Spaniard eventually transformed Arsenal’s fortunes for the better and the Gunners challenged strongly for the Premier League title in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Arsenal are second once more in 2024-25, albeit far behind leaders Liverpool, and Arteta has clearly restored consistency to a fading giant without winning the silverware to match.
With 118 wins from his first 199 matches — the fifth-most victories by any manager in their first 200 Premier League games — Arteta has firmly established himself as one of the most successful managers of his generation.
He trails only Guardiola, Mourinho, Klopp, and Ferguson in terms of win percentage over the first 200 matches.
“I’m very proud of reaching this milestone, but it’s about the future now,” Arteta said before facing Manchester United in his milestone match.
Pep Guardiola
Played: 200
Won: 146
Drawn: 25
Lost: 29
Goals for: 486
Goals against: 162
Points per game: 2.31
Win rate: 73%
Loss rate: 14.5%
Goals per game: 2.43
Goals against per game: 0.81
Jose Mourinho
Played: 200
Won: 137
Drawn: 42
Lost: 21
Goals for: 366
Goals against: 136
Points per game: 2.26
Win rate: 68.5%
Loss rate: 10.5%
Goals per game: 1.83
Goals against per game: 0.68
Jurgen Klopp
Played: 200
Won: 127
Drawn: 48
Lost: 25
Goals for: 428
Goals against: 196
Points per game: 2.14
Win rate: 63.5%
Loss rate: 12.5%
Goals per game: 2.14
Goals against per game: 0.98
Sir Alex Ferguson
Played: 200
Won: 122
Drawn: 51
Lost: 27
Goals for: 371
Goals against: 176
Points per game: 2.08
Win rate: 61%
Loss rate: 13.5%
Goals per game: 1.85
Goals against per game: 0.88
Mikel Arteta
Played: 200
Won: 118
Drawn: 37
Lost: 45
Goals for: 379
Goals against: 204
Points per game: 1.95
Win rate: 59%
Loss rate: 22.5%
Goals per game: 1.89
Goals against per game: 1.02
Arsene Wenger
Played: 200
Won: 110
Drawn: 53
Lost: 37
Goals for: 345
Goals against: 177
Points per game: 1.91
Win rate: 55%
Loss rate: 18.5%
Goals per game: 1.72
Goals against per game: 0.88
Rafael Benitez
Played: 200
Won: 114
Drawn: 46
Lost: 40
Goals for: 334
Goals against: 161
Points per game: 1.94
Win rate: 57%
Loss rate: 20%
Goals per game: 1.67
Goals against per game: 0.8