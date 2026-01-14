Noni Madueke recently named the three best players that he’s ever played alongside and none of his current Arsenal teammates made the cut.

The 23-year-old has been fortunate enough to play alongside several world-class players throughout his career so far, so settling on a top three wouldn’t have been easy.

During an interview with ESPN, these were the three players that Madueke named when asked about the best players he’s shared the pitch with.

Harry Kane

The first player that Madueke named was the England skipper and for good reason.

In total, the pair have played seven international games alongside each other, with Madueke having produced two assists for Kane during that time.

For many, the 32-year-old is the best striker in world football right now and when you consider his numbers, it’s hard to grumble with that opinion.

Since joining Bayern Munich, he’s scored 116 goals in 122 games, averaging a strike every 86.2 minutes.

Jude Bellingham

The second player that Madueke named was another England teammate in Bellingham.

Like Kane, he’s also played seven games alongside the Real Madrid midfielder and seems to enjoy sharing the pitch with him.

In fact, the first time that both players were on the same pitch was all the way back in February 2017, during an England U15 match against Belgium.

England ran out as 1-0 winners on that occasion, thanks to a goal from Madueke himself.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more of these two in action together over the summer.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea and Arsenal fans will debate Palmer against Bukayo Saka until they are blue in the face.

With that in mind, Arsenal fans will be reluctant to hear that Madueke ranks Palmer ahead of his current Arsenal teammate.

Of course, he’s played more games alongside Palmer than Saka, which has to be taken into consideration here, but it’ll no doubt still get people talking.

In total, Madueke has played 90 games alongside Palmer, the most of any player throughout his career so far. During that time, the pair have combined for eight goals for club and country.

Comparatively, he’s only played five games alongside Saka, so hasn’t had the chance to build up the same level of chemistry with him as of yet.

“He is cold and I am fire, so it mixes well,” Madueke said of Palmer following Chelsea’s 6-2 triumph over Wolves back in 2024.

“He has always got the ability to play the right pass at the right time, so it’s brilliant.”

