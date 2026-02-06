Welcome to the age of people saying stupid things to make you mad on the internet.

We have reached epidemic levels with Piers Morgan’s latest Arsenal take.

The Oxford English Dictionary chose “rage bait” as its word of the year for 2025. A variety of other outlets went with “slop”.

This is now the reality of scrolling through social media. Your brain’s equivalent of eating an entire tub of Ben & Jerry’s for dinner.

Does it feel good in the moment? Not really, but sort of. Does it feel bad afterwards? Absolutely.

You cannot look at your phone in 2026 and not recall one of Stewart Lee’s most enduring routines, from well over a decade ago, in which he goes off on one about Top Gear, nailing Jeremy Clarkson’s entire schtick as “outrageous politically incorrect opinions he has for money”.

Twitter was never without its problems, but since Elon Musk’s takeover and the terminally embarrassing X rebrand, there is now a major social media network engineered on that very concept.

Which brings us to Morgan’s claim that Arsenal’s 2025-26 squad is “man-for-man the strongest in world club football history.”

I’m not claiming we have the best starting XI ever, I’m saying our 25-man PL squad is man-for-man the strongest in world club football history. https://t.co/5lThKx1bLv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 4, 2026



You might think that a 60-year-old man with a long career in legacy media might be above this kind of nonsense, indistinguishable from the monetised tribal lunacy that permeates Arsenal Twitter, but then you remember the lengthy interviews with Cristiano Ronaldo that redefined sycophancy.

This man is above the concept of shame.

Take a look at the man’s pinned post on X. The early internet days of LemonParty, Blue Waffle & 2 Girls 1 Cup could only dream of being that nauseating.

Recent years have seen us reach bold new frontiers of people debasing themselves in the attention economy, the lifeblood of contemporary social media.

Speaking of Arsenal and rage bait, a recent article from The Telegraph recently made a stir, in which the author – an Arsenal fan – declared the club as having “the most insufferable fans in football”.

The piece worked as intended, sparking an inevitable backlash – with plenty of salient points raised in response.

But it’s difficult to look at Morgan’s ravings and the more obnoxious of Arsenal’s blue-tick outriders and not think there might be something behind the piece’s central thesis of them, those terminally online fans, being “football’s flat earthers”.

Thing is, Arsenal do have a deep squad. It’s certainly the most well-balanced in the Premier League at this moment, if not all of Europe. Quality, dependable back-ups for every position.

We’ve argued as much ourselves. That’s what’ll happen when they spend around £1billion, exponentially building every summer without losing any players of note.

But when you start going player-for-player, citing era-defining football royalty like Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan or Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona – as tons of well-followed, presumably well-meaning people on X have done – you have already lost.

Actually engage with an argument not worth making and Morgan’s already won. You’re amplifying his guff far more than it merits – just like I’m doing now.

He’s got me, hasn’t he?

By Nestor Watach

