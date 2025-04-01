Arsenal academy product Bukayo Saka has become one of the very best players in the Premier League, which obviously also makes him one of the Gunners’ best players.

But he has been injured since December, and that has had an impact on results. Prior to his injury, in 16 Premier League games, Saka had been directly involved in as many goals – scoring five and assisting 11.

After the game in which he was injured – Arsenal’s the 17th Premier League match of the season – Saka’s employers found themselves third in the league, seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal had scored 34 goals, only three fewer than the Reds and Chelsea in the two places above them, and had won nine of their 17 games.

Since Saka’s injury, Chelsea have fallen away massively, to 14th in the form table in that time, and Arsenal have remained the second-most in-form side in the league.

In the 12 games since their winger was struck down, they have won seven, drawn four and lost just once. In that same time, Liverpool have stretched their gap at the top, with 10 wins and four draws in 14 games.

The Gunners’ potency in front of goal has taken a hit, scoring 19 goals in those games. In that same time, Liverpool have smashed in 38 goals. Their goal difference is by far the best, at +24, while Arsenal’s is down at +11, equal to Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Arsenal, though second in form since Saka’s injury, are way off the pace in terms of goals scored, with Nottingham Forest, Manchester City (26), Bournemouth (24), Brighton (21) and Newcastle (20) all outscoring their tally of 19.

Tottenham have equalled Arsenal’s goals tally in that time frame, despite being 17th in the form table since Saka’s injury.

The main reason that the Gunners have not dropped away from second place is despite them losing attacking threat, their defence has remained solid.

In the 12 games without Saka, they have only conceded eight goals, which is better than Liverpool’s 14 goals conceded in 14 games since mid-December.

Only Crystal Palace (seven) have conceded fewer goals than Arsenal in that time frame, and they are also equal to the north Londoners in terms of wins, as are Forest and Newcastle (all seven).

Arsenal are ahead of Palace and Forest in that time courtesy of having two more draws than both of them.

Here is the full Premier League table since Saka’s injury on December 21.

1. Liverpool – 34pts, GD +24 (Played 14)

2. Arsenal – 25pts, GD +11 (Played 12)

3. Crystal Palace – 23pts, GD +11 (Played 11)

4. Nottingham Forest – 23pts, GD +10 (Played 12)

5. Brighton – 22pts, GD +5 (Played 12)

6. Manchester City – 21pts, GD +11 (Played 12)

7. Newcastle – 21pts, GD +3 (Played 11)

8. Fulham – 21pts, GD +3 (Played 13)

9. Bournemouth – 19pts, GD +9 (Played 13)

10. Everton – 19pts, GD +3 (Played 14)

11. Brentford – 18pts, GD +5 (Played 12)

12. Wolves – 17pts, GD -2 (Played 13)

13. Aston Villa – 17pts, GD -4 (Played 12)

14. Chelsea – 15pts, GD -2 (Played 13)

15. Manchester United – 15pts, GD -5 (Played 13)

16. West Ham – 14pts, GD -8 (Played 12)

17. Tottenham – 11pts, GD -5 (Played 13)

18. Ipswich – 5pts, GD -11 (Played 12)

19. Southampton – 4pts, GD -24 (Played 13)

20. Leicester City – 3pts, GD -27 (Played 13)

