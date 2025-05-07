PSG vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream and kick-off time

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal face PSG tonight looking to qualify for their first Champions League final since 2006 – but they will have to record a famous European victory to do so.

The Gunners are yet to win Europe’s biggest prize and they will have to overturn a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium to the Ligue 1 side last week.

An early Ousmane Dembele goal means it’s an uphill task for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Fans who want to watch the action in the UK will need to tune in to TNT Sports to watch the coverage. The channel has the rights to the second leg and the final of the Champions League.

The first leg tie was shown on Amazon Prime and fans who have a subscription can watch it via their Amazon account by adding the TNT Sports monthly pass to their existing Amazon account.

You can do that here and get a full live stream of the game available on all devices.

The match is set up perfectly to be another big night of Champions League football.

Luis Enrique’s squad is shorn of global superstars like Lionel Messi but is now a coherent team with the likes of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes starring on their run to the semi-final.

PSG have previously knocked out Liverpool and Aston Villa this year and despite losing to Arsenal in the group stage, they are favourites to progress.

Arsenal will be reliant on makeshift striker Leandro Trossard to supply the goals but are bolstered by the return of Thomas Partey to midfield. Mikel Merino could be another option up front, while in defence Jurrien Timber is back in training and could replace Ben White in the side.

The match is Arsenal’s last chance to win silverware despite an impressive season. They have never won the Champions League and only two games separate them from a long-awaited trophy.

We hope the semi-final will be as exciting as last night when Inter and Barcelona played out a second 3-3 draw in normal time.

With the tie at 6-6 on aggregate, the home side Inter scored a dramatic extra-time winner through David Frattesi to book their place in the final.

The winner of tonight’s tie will secure their place at the Allianz Arena on 31 May at 8pm.

