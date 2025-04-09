Arsenal breezed past Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash despite several pundits writing them off.

Of course, there’s still a second leg to be played in Madrid, but there’s no doubt that Arsenal are now the favourites to progress, following their historic 3-0 triumph.

Prior to the first leg, these were five pundits who didn’t give the Gunners a chance of beating Real Madrid.

Alan Shearer

In fairness to Shearer, he did think that Arsenal would give Real Madrid a good game, but he described the Spanish giants as ‘the team to beat’ prior to kick-off.

“With Real Madrid’s history, you have to say they’ll win,” Shearer told Betfair.

“But Arsenal will give them a really, really good game, and it isn’t going to be easy for Madrid.

“Arsenal will be a really tough game for Real Madrid – I just think because of who they’ve got up top and their history.

“So, for me, they’re the team to beat, but I think that Arsenal will give them a really good game.”

Rio Ferdinand

The former Manchester United defender said he’d be ‘surprised’ if Arsenal are able to advance against Real Madrid.

“I think if it’s one game, a knockout game, I’d give Arsenal more of a chance,” Ferdinand said prior to the first leg.

“The fact that it’s over two legs… that’s not good so Arsenal have to stay in that game.

“If they can stay in that game and be in touch going to the Bernabeu, they have a chance still.

“But if there’s a two-goal lead and they’re going to the Bernabeu, game over. But well, I’ll be surprised if Arsenal go through this tie.”

Jamie Carragher

“I’m going to go for Real Madrid to beat Arsenal,” is what Carragher said on CBS Sports when predicting his Champions League winners.

Not only did Carragher predict Real Madrid to beat Arsenal, but he also had the Spanish giants to win the entire tournament.

Considering they are currently 3-0 down on aggregate, it’s going to take one hell of an effort for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to win it from this point.

Micah Richards

“Unfortunately for Arsenal, Real Madrid [will go through],” is what Richards predicted on CBS Sports.

Given that he supported Arsenal growing up, he’s probably quite pleased that his prediction looks wrong.

Steve McManaman

McManaman thought that Arsenal’s lack of a natural centre-forward would cost them against Real Madrid.

“I don’t think an English team can perform like Atletico, where they slow the game down, throw themselves on the floor and have the fans behind them,” McManaman told TNT Sports.

“The big thing about Arsenal is […] they haven’t got a centre forward to do damage and that will always hinder them.

“The second leg is in Madrid and we have seen over the last few years that if they are in the game after the first leg they will get it done at home.”

READ NEXT: Ring 999, Jakub Kiwior’s inch-perfect tackle stole Kylian Mbappe’s soul

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to play for both Arsenal & Real Madrid?