Politicians have often used football as a way of trying to win votes but the new New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani appears to actually be one of us.

When a man running for office in the US declared he was an Arsenal fan, naturally our suspicions were raised that we could have another David Cameron/West Ham situation on our hands but to be fair to Mamdani, old tweets suggest he is as hopelessly invested in the game as the rest of us.

Born in Uganda in 1991, Mamdani is 34 which means he was at the prime football-loving age just as Arsenal became the Invincibles.

He later said the players of that era were what drew him to football and Thierry Henry is his favourite player.

Sure, he could have been told to say that by his PR manager but old tweets that have resurfaced this week show Mamdani is one of us.

Mamdani was a big Van Persie fan

One of Mamdani’s earliest Arsenal tweets goes all the way back to 2011 when a brace from Robin van Persie gave the Gunners a 2-1 win over Dortmund.

Mamdani was clearly very happy with the Arsenal forward.

who needs batman when you’ve got robin? #arsenal #rvp — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 23, 2011

Best not talk about the summer of 2012 then…

Mamdani v Granit Xhaka

Perhaps the true sign of an Arsenal fan is a love-hate relationship with Granit Xhaka and Mamdani was no different.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Boxing Day clash against Chelsea in 2020, the future Mayor-Elect of New York City was not happy to see the Swiss starting.

me, when I saw xhaka starting pic.twitter.com/b9NnVQYEOV — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 26, 2020

Like plenty of other Arsenal fans, Mamdani was made to eat his words with Xhaka scoring in that game as Arsenal won 3-1.

Mamdani is an Arsenal Fan TV enjoyer

Another staple of being an Arsenal fan is finding an AFTV clip as the perfect memeable reaction.

Mamdani’s foray into the genre came in 2021 when the club lost 2-1 to their former manager Unai Emery and Villarreal.

to everyone who texted me about Arsenal today pic.twitter.com/fnS2VZYvFt — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) April 29, 2021

Arsenal bottle it. Again.

It hasn’t all been doom and gloom for Mamdani since being an Arsenal fan and clearly back in 2013, he was enjoying a good run of form by the club.

With Arsenal top of the league in November, Mamdani tweeted:

#arsenal in crisis – yet to beat a team above them in the league #bbcfootball — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 2, 2013

Arsenal, of course, imploded though and finished the season fourth but if you can’t celebrate when you are on top, what’s the point in being a football fan?

Politics and football combine for Mamdani.

As Mamdani’s political hopes began to grow, he began to mix it with his love of Arsenal and in 2020, he made a reflection on two parts of his life.

never thought I’d be more hopeful about socialism than arsenal and yet here we are. — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 22, 2020

After winning the election and Arsenal being top of the league, this may well be the best year of Mamdani’s life.

