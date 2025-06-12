Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla is one game away from the perfect post-script to a wonderful career, at the age of 40. Eight years ago, injury hell nearly forced him into an early retirement. Is it dusty in here?

Given the nature of the injury that almost resulted Cazorla’s leg getting amputated and 636 days on the sidelines, it wouldn’t have taken the biggest cynic in the world to assume that was that – one of the most likeable, entertaining players of his generation going out with a whimper – when his Arsenal contract expired back in 2018.

The Guardian interview in which the former Spain international breaks down the full details of his gruesome injury is recommended reading but not for the faint-hearted.

First there was the renaissance, back at Villarreal, in which he once again proved himself one of the standout players in La Liga.

Then there was a less romantic stint out in Qatar, but if there’s anyone you wouldn’t begrudge a late-career payday, it’s Cazorla.

Still, after a healthy topping-up of his back balance across three years with Al Sadd, there was still time for one last job. One for the love of the game. Boyhood, local club Real Oviedo.

He’s taken on the minimum salary legally allowed, and proceeds from his shirt sales have gone straight to the academy.

One of the good guys, right to the very end.

And football is giving back. After playing a starring role in Oviedo’s 1-1 draw with Almeria, a result that booked their place in the Segunda Division play-off final, Cazorla received a rapturous ovation from his people.

Visibly emotional after the final whistle, he called it “the priceless side of football” and promised eternal gratitude for the “unearned love” shown by the fans.

Don’t be daft, Santi: you’ve absolutely earned it. His peach of a free-kick that sealed the result is one of those rare, purely beautiful moments that will live with Oviedo’s fans forever.

“The fairytale story continues!” 🎙 At 40 years old, Santi Cazorla scores the free kick that sends his boyhood club Real Oviedo through to the LALIGA promotion playoff final 🙌 What a moment 💙 pic.twitter.com/ntVEVO71gw — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) June 11, 2025

“Am I right-footed or left-footed on that shot? I’m naturally right-footed, but after the injury I lost confidence in that leg, so I feel more comfortable with my left,” Cazorla said in his post-match interview.

“I had already decided to take the free kick, and seeing that it was tough to go over the wall, I aimed low and hard to the post.”

Cazorla was part of Spain’s Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 winning squads. His years in Qatar were laden with silverware.

And he won two FA Cups with Arsenal, having produced a masterclass Wembley performance for the ages in their 4-0 mauling of Aston Villa in 2015.

But this would take the biscuit.

“Getting promoted with Oviedo would be on the same level as winning the first European Championship”, he added.

“This will be the most beautiful achievement for me, for my family and friends, because I grew up here and I have deep feelings for this club.

“I’ve been a professional for 22 years now, since I was 18, so imagine what it would mean to finally see the club back where it belongs. It would be the perfect end to my journey because these people deserve everything.

“I’m not thinking about playing in Primera yet. I want to see how I feel and what the club wants first.”

Mirandes or Racing Santander lay waiting in the final.

Cazorla isn’t looking beyond that game, but he hasn’t ruled out extending his career further into his forties.

“I’ve taken a couple of breaks, and maybe I’ll take another soon, but right now, it’s working out well,” he laughed.

“I play two years on, two years off, for as long as I can keep going.”

Right there is the very essence of why Cazorla is so loved. Not only everywhere he’s been, but by neutrals too.

It’s difficult to think of many players who have been through more, and suffered quite like him, and yet he even references those setbacks with his trademark cheeky smile.

We’re all rooting for him in the final, aren’t we?

By Nestor Watach

