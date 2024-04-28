11 remarkable stats from Arsenal’s roller-coaster 3-2 win over Tottenham

Arsenal kept their Premier League title challenge alive and kicking with a roller-coaster 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s side entered the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium knowing that a victory was needed to keep their noses in front of Manchester City.

But few of a Gooner-persuasion could’ve predicted they’d be three goals ahead at half-time. The scoring started as a wicked corner was headed into his own net by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before Bukayo Saka made it two.

Spurs had their chances, but Arsenal were simply more clinical; Kai Havertz made it three after another perfectly executed set piece to leave the Gunners in command.

With nothing to lose, Tottenham took the game to their opponents in the second half and scored goals through Cristian Romero and a Son Heung-min penalty.

But Arteta’s men clung on for an important victory and we’ve gathered 11 of the most remarkable stats from another incident-filled North London derby.

– All five of the own goals scored in Premier League North London derbies have been by Tottenham players, with all five also putting Arsenal 1-0 up (Armstrong in March 2000, Wimmer in November 2016, Lloris in January 2023, Romero in September 2023, Hojbjerg today).

– Bukayo Saka is the first Englishman to score 15+ goals in a Premier League season for Arsenal since Ian Wright in 1996-97.

– This also makes Saka’s 2023-24 season the most prolific in his career to date.

– Arsenal’s star boy is also the first Englishman to score home and away for Arsenal against Tottenham since Ian Wright in 1993-94.

– And he has now scored the same amount of Premier League goals for the club as Emmanuel Adebayor and Frederik Ljungberg (46).

– The Gunners have scored 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season, the most by a team in a single campaign since West Bromwich Albion under Tony Pulis in 2016-17.

– Havertz has scored or assisted 18 goals in the Premier League this season, more than the likes of Julian Alvarez (17), Bruno Fernandes (17), Luis Diaz (16), Richarlison (13) and Diogo Jota (13).

– Arsenal’s in-form German has also managed 12 goal contributions in his last 11 Premier League games. Nobody’s claiming that £60million has gone down the drain now…

– Declan Rice registered his sixth assist in 2024 with his corner for Havertz’s header. No player has more in the Premier League during this calendar year.

– This win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means Arsenal are unbeaten (five wins, four draws) against their Big Six rivals. They have still to go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

– Arsenal have won back-to-back away league games against Spurs in 36 years. Arteta has achieved something the great Arsene Wenger could never manage during his illustrious spell at the club.