Arsenal are being linked with an exciting move for Victor Osimhen – but might the striker’s wages be a sticking point?

The Gunners have been scouring the market to strengthen their options at centre-forward and provide some competition for Viktor Gyokeres after a mixed debut season for the Swede in north London.

Mikel Arteta was keen to land Julian Alvarez but Arsenal seem to have hit a number of walls in their pursuit of the Argentina star.

Atletico Madrid’s demands appear prohibitive and, even if the Rojiblancos were more open to selling the forward, Alvarez has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. Which has prompted some in Spain to lose their minds.

So Arsenal are left to look at alternatives, while they also seek a left winger.

According to The Telegraph, Osimhen’s name has come up in conversations between the Gunners and Galatasaray, which initially centred around Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Galatasaray are said to have submitted a £38million offer for Martinelli, while Nwaneri is valued in a similar bracket.

If Arsenal were to offer both in exchange for Osimhen at those valuations, Galatasaray could claim a profit on the £63million they paid Napoli a year ago for the 27-year-old striker. If only transfer negotiations were so simple…

Osimhen’s wages might also be seen as a stumbling block.

The Nigeria star is comfortably Galatasaray’s highest earner, raking in £123,000 a week more than their second-best paid player (Leroy Sane) and more than triple the amount their third-highest earner pockets per week.

But Arsenal seem to be more willing than they once were to pay the big wages.

Only two players in the Premier League currently earn more than Bukayo Saka, and the Gunners were willing to go even higher for Vinicius Jr while the Brazilian used them to get a better deal out of Real Madrid.

They have also been linked with a move for Marcus Rashford, who currently trousers more than Saka.

Compared to Rashford and Vinicius Jr, Osimhen’s current salary is more palatable for Arsenal.

Here’s how Osimhen’s wages compare to every player in Arsenal’s squad.

Note: Besides Bruno Guimaraes, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Victor Osimhen – £307,600

2. Bukayo Saka – £300,000

3. Kai Havertz – £280,000

4. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000

=5. William Saliba – £250,000

=5. Bruno Guimaraes – £250,000

=7. Martin Odegaard – £240,000

=7. Declan Rice – £240,000

9. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000

=10. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000

=10. Eberechi Eze – £180,000

=12. Ben White – £150,000

=12. Gabriel – £150,000

=12. Noni Madueke – £150,000

15. Mikel Merino – £130,000

16. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000

=17. Reiss Nelson – £100,000

=17. David Raya – £100,000

=19. Christos Tzolis – £90,000

=19. Jurrien Timber – £90,000

21. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000

22. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000

23. Christian Norgaard – £65,000

24. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000

25. Christian Mosquera – £55,000

=26. Fabio Vieira – £45,000

=26. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000

28. Max Dowman – £35,000

29. Piero Hincapie – N/A

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