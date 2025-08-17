Arsenal claimed all three points during their season opener with Manchester United, but new striker Viktor Gyokeres struggled to make much of an impact.

The lack of a clinical number nine has been a glaring flaw within Mikel Arteta’s side in recent years and the signing of Gyokeres was made to address those issues.

After scoring 97 goals over the last two seasons for Sporting, Arsenal pushed the boat out to sign the Swedish international in a deal worth £55million, rising to £63.5million with add-ons.

We’re quietly confident that the 27-year-old will eventually find his feet in the Premier League, but his debut did raise a few question marks.

In 60 minutes, he didn’t register a single shot, only took 21 touches and had a pass completion rate of 44%.

While those stats don’t make for particularly great reading, it’s worth stressing that it’s still very early days for the Arsenal striker.

With that in mind, here’s how the English media reacted to Gyokeres and his debut against United.

Daily Mail

“Worked hard and occasionally bullied Yoro with his strength, but an underwhelming debut,” is how Nathan Salt from the Daily Mail described Gyokeres.

“A couple of loose touches and no shots before being replaced on the hour. Struggled with hold-up play, leaving Arsenal without an out-ball under pressure.”

The Standard

“Underwhelming competitive debut,” wrote Matt Verri of The Standard who gave Gyokeres a 5/10 match rating.

“Had the beating of De Ligt for strength but did not make the most of rare chances when given space in behind.”

Arsenal Insider

“Arsenal fans will have no complaints over the work rate and endeavour of Gyokeres and he gave Matthijs de Ligt a real battle,” wrote George Light from Arsenal Insider.

“However, whenever there was a slight glimpse at goal, the Swede lacked a little bit of composure and was subsequently substituted on the hour mark.

“The 27-year-old is still finding his feet after a disrupted pre-season and he will feel that his first goal in the league is only round the corner.”

Football London

“In a game that was not lacking in narrative, especially when it came to the two strikers on show (or not, as it happened, with Benjamin Sesko left on the bench), it was not the ideal start,” wrote Tom Coley from Football London.

“Arsenal and United had both been battling for strikers over the summer with Andrea Berta pivoting towards Gyokeres ahead of Sesko.

“This was the chance for one of them to have a perfect introduction to life in the Premier League. It wasn’t to be.”

GOAL

“The summer signing showed glimpses of his power and pace but the former Sporting CP striker had an unwhelming outing,” wrote Richie Mills from GOAL who gave Gyokeres a 4/10 match rating.

“He didn’t hold the ball up particularly well, lost the vast majority of his duels, and created no chances.”

Daily Express

“Struggled at times with the physicality of the United centre-backs, but Viktor Gyokeres certainly gave as good as he got,” said Amos Murphy, writing for the Daily Express.

“Came close to what would’ve been a delightful assist midway through the first half, but team-mate Gabriel Martinelli mistimed his acrobatic effort.

“Perhaps unfairly jeered off the pitch by the United fans, with Gyokeres linked to an Old Trafford switch earlier in the summer.

“At least they’ll get a chance to examine his credentials even further when he lines up in the Champions League for Arsenal later this season.”

The Athletic

“Did not do nearly enough on the ball despite charging around,” wrote Max Mathews from The Athletic.

“Was jeered off by the United fans. A disappointing full debut.”

Micah Richards

“He struggled today, but we didn’t expect him to be at his best,” Richards said during Sky Sports’ post-match coverage.

Chris Sutton

“We can’t start writing Viktor Gyokeres off after an hour of football. That’s the danger nowadays,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Clinton Morrison

“Viktor Gyokeres fed on scraps,” Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It is difficult for him. There’s still a lot more to come from him.”

Gary Neville

“Arsenal had to change,” Neville said on co-commentary after Gyokeres was substituted for Kai Havertz.

“The front three, especially the wide players, are not playing anywhere near good enough in this game.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal’s 2025-26 pundit predictions: Will the Gunners finally win the Premier League title?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Arsenal player to score vs. Man Utd in PL since 2000?