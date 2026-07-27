Vinicius Junior would become the highest-paid player in Arsenal‘s history if he completed a stunning transfer to the Premier League champions.

Talk of the superstar Brazilian joining Arsenal intensified over the weekend after David Ornstein confirmed the Gunners are exploring a move.

It would be the biggest signing, name-wise, in the Premier League for several years. But Arsenal would need to break the bank to get their man.

On top of the not-unsubstantial transfer fee, Vinicius earns over £400,000 per week at Real Madrid when converted from euros into pounds. That is over £100,000 more than Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s current highest-earner.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Arsenal’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Vinicius at Madrid.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Vinicius Junior – £410,856

2. Bukayo Saka – £300,000

3. Kai Havertz – £280,000

4. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000

5. William Saliba – £250,000

=6. Martin Odegaard – £240,000

=6. Declan Rice – £240,000

8. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000

=9. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000

=9. Eberechi Eze – £180,000

=11. Ben White – £150,000

=11. Gabriel – £150,000

=11. Noni Madueke – £150,000

14. Mikel Merino – £130,000

15. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000

=16. Reiss Nelson – £100,000

=16. David Raya – £100,000

=18. Christos Tzolis – £90,000

=18. Jurrien Timber – £90,000

20. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000

21. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000

22. Christian Norgaard – £65,000

23. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000

24. Christian Mosquera – £55,000

=25. Fabio Vieira – £45,000

=25. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000

27. Max Dowman – £35,000

28. Piero Hincapie – N/A

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Brazilian to play for Arsenal in the Premier League?

