Comparing Vinicius Junior’s current wages with the rest of Arsenal’s squad
Vinicius Junior would become the highest-paid player in Arsenal‘s history if he completed a stunning transfer to the Premier League champions.
Talk of the superstar Brazilian joining Arsenal intensified over the weekend after David Ornstein confirmed the Gunners are exploring a move.
It would be the biggest signing, name-wise, in the Premier League for several years. But Arsenal would need to break the bank to get their man.
On top of the not-unsubstantial transfer fee, Vinicius earns over £400,000 per week at Real Madrid when converted from euros into pounds. That is over £100,000 more than Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s current highest-earner.
Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Arsenal’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Vinicius at Madrid.
Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”
1. Vinicius Junior – £410,856
2. Bukayo Saka – £300,000
3. Kai Havertz – £280,000
4. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000
5. William Saliba – £250,000
=6. Martin Odegaard – £240,000
=6. Declan Rice – £240,000
8. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000
=9. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000
=9. Eberechi Eze – £180,000
=11. Ben White – £150,000
=11. Gabriel – £150,000
=11. Noni Madueke – £150,000
14. Mikel Merino – £130,000
15. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000
=16. Reiss Nelson – £100,000
=16. David Raya – £100,000
=18. Christos Tzolis – £90,000
=18. Jurrien Timber – £90,000
20. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000
21. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000
22. Christian Norgaard – £65,000
23. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000
24. Christian Mosquera – £55,000
=25. Fabio Vieira – £45,000
=25. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000
27. Max Dowman – £35,000
28. Piero Hincapie – N/A
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