10 elite forwards that have fewer goals & assists than Bukayo Saka in 2023-24

Bukayo Saka already has 23 goal contributions this season which is more than stars from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona have managed.

While Arsenal’s starboy perhaps hasn’t been at his very best of late, the numbers he’s produced this season still rank him as one of the best wingers in the world.

In total, Saka has scored 10 goals and produced 13 assists this season which is some going. He’s currently averaging a goal involvement every 103 minutes and he’s also been more productive than these 10 elite forwards in 2023-24.

Leroy Sane

The Bayern Munich winger is arguably playing the best football of his career right now and yet he still has three fewer goal contributions than Saka at this stage.

Sane has formed an excellent partnership with Harry Kane and has a total of 20 goal involvements this season, which is three less than Saka has managed.

Victor Osimhen

Arsenal have been among the clubs monitoring Osimhen as they still have their eyes set on a new centre-forward. The Napoli star has endured an injury-hit campaign this time around and has chipped in with 11 goal contributions so far.

Compared to Saka who is averaging a goal involvement every 103 minutes, Osimhen’s record is slightly inferior at 119 minutes per goal or assist.

Vinicius Junior

The Real Madrid star has scored 11 goals and provided four assists up until this point. There can be little doubt that Vinicius ranks among the best players in the world right now, but Saka has still been more productive than him this season.

Of course, the 23-year-old has missed a chunk of the season through injury, but he’s still racked up 1,522 minutes of football across all competitions.

Robert Lewandowski

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation, Lewandowski has started to slow down this year. He’s still managed 13 goals and six assists, but that pales in comparison to his previous campaigns.

In total, Saka has managed to register four more goal contributions than Lewandowski in the same number of matches. Some going.

Ousmane Dembele

The French winger has been a good creative outlet for PSG, but he’s not been that clinical. In 23 appearances, he’s only scored one goal for his new club.

However, despite his lack of goals, Dembele has chipped in with eight assists taking his overall goal contributions tally to nine. For context, Saka has 14 more goal involvements than the PSG man.

Heung-min Son

The 31-year-old has been thriving in a more central position under Ange Postecoglou, yet he still has six fewer goal contributions than Saka across all competitions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The former Arsenal captain has looked reborn at Marseille. After struggling to get a kick at Chelsea, the 34-year-old looks back to his usual self in France.

Across all competitions, he’s managed an impressive 21 goal contributions with 14 goals and seven assists to his name.

Alvaro Morata

The Spanish forward has looked sharper than ever during 2023-24 and he’s currently on track to have the most prolific season of his career to date.

Impressively, he’s scored 19 goals and provided three assists for Diego Simeone’s side so far. With a total of 22 goal involvements, he trails Saka’s tally by one.

Romelu Lukaku

After being thrown on the Chelsea scrap heap, Lukaku has found some form while out on loan with Roma. In 27 appearances for the Italian club, the 30-year-old has managed 17 goal involvements.

Darwin Nunez

The Liverpool man is often plenty of fun to watch. While he has been guilty of missing the occasional sitter, like Saka, he is into double figures for both goals and assists this season.

In total, the 21-year-old has been involved in 21 of Liverpool’s goals this season which is marginally less than Saka’s involvement for Arsenal.

