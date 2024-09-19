Where are they now? Arsenal’s 7 wonderkids from FIFA 15 a decade later

We’re just about getting to grips with the fact that FIFA 15 was released over a decade ago and we thought we’d check in on the seven Arsenal wonderkids from that game.

The Gunners have an excellent reputation when it comes to nurturing young talent, although not all of these young prospects managed to make the cut at the Emirates.

Using the SoFIFA database, we’ve taken a closer look at Arsenal’s seven wonderkids from FIFA 15 and have checked out what they are each up to in 2024.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The former Arsenal prospect was highly thought of back in the day and given a potential rating of 86 by the nerds at EA Sports.

Oxlade-Chamberlain managed to rack up 198 appearances for the Gunners before making the switch to Liverpool in 2017, winning the Premier League and Champions League on Merseyside.

Injuries have hampered the midfielder over recent years, although he managed 30 appearances for Besiktas last season. He remains in Turkey at the time of writing.

Calum Chambers

Having shone under Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton, Chambers was snapped up by Arsenal in the summer of 2014. Arsene Wenger paid up to £16million for the defender who was regarded as a future England international.

That didn’t quite materialise. Injuries and inconsistency hampered Chambers’ growth and he left for Aston Villa eight years later as a forgotten man.

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it move to Cardiff in 2024 wasn’t what most people had expected of Chambers. He’s still only 29.

Serge Gnabry

Undoubtedly the most successful player on this entire list. Arsenal sensed they had a talent on their hands back in 2014, but they were unable to harness his full potential.

After a sub-par loan spell with West Brom, Gnabry made his return to Germany and he hasn’t looked back since.

In the seven-and-a-half seasons he’s had with Bayern Munich, he’s managed to get his hands on 13 trophies while scoring a bucketload of goals along the way.

The one that got away.

Gedion Zelalem

Zelalem was handed some minutes in the cup competitions for Arsenal, but after sensing his first-team opportunities would be limited, the German midfielder forged a career elsewhere.

Zelalem spent four years in MLS but struggled to establish himself as a regular for Sporting Kansas City or New York City FC.

Following his stint in the United States, the 27-year-old returned to Europe to play for Dutch second-division side Den Bosch for two seasons. He is currently unattached.

Yaya Sanogo

Sanogo only managed one goal during his Arsenal tenure, but he has found some success elsewhere. He enjoyed the best spell of his career with Toulouse where he enjoyed three seasons.

Then following an uneventful spell with Huddersfield Town, the striker spent around 20 months as a free agent before he was picked up by Armenian side Urartu last year.

Following four goals in 15 appearances, Sanogo joined China League One club Qingdao Red Lions after his contract in Armenia was terminated by mutual consent.

Chuba Akpom

Akpom spent the majority of his Arsenal tenure out on loan, but he did manage 12 senior appearances before he was shipped off to Greece in 2018.

The 29-year-old enjoyed his most prolific season in 2023-24 with Championship outfit Middlesbrough as he bagged a whopping 28 league goals for Michael Carrick’s side.

On the back of that prolific campaign, he earned a move to Ajax. While the Dutch club haven’t been at their best recently, Akpom scored 15 goals last season and already has three in eight games in 2024-25.

Hector Bellerin

Bellerin was a popular figure in north London during his 11-year stay with the club. However, upon the arrival of Mikel Arteta as head coach, the Spanish full-back’s days were numbered as Ben White promptly replaced him.

After enjoying short stints with Barcelona and Sporting, he now plays for Real Betis who will be playing Conference League football under Manuel Pellegrini this year.