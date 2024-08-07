Where are they now? The 6 players Arsenal sold alongside Santi Cazorla in 2018

Santi Cazorla was a huge fan’s favourite at Arsenal and his departure was met with sadness at the Emirates – but what happened to the players Arsenal sold alongside him?

Cazorla was brilliant during his six years at the Emirates Stadium and is still playing at the age of 39 for his boyhood team Real Oviedo.

The Gunners sold six other players alongside Cazorla during the summer of 2018 – and we’ve checked to see how they’re all faring today.

Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker remains a popular player in North London to this day. After hanging up his boots in 2018, the towering German defender stuck around at the club and is now the manager of the Arsenal Academy.

He has also set up a charity to help sportspeople suffering from mental illness and disadvantaged people in general, especially immigrants.

A good egg.

Jack Wilshere

Wilshere was all set to become one of the best players of his generation after that performance against Barcelona in the 2010-11 Champions League, but injuries dogged his career and he left for West Ham in the summer of 2018.

His spell in east London was ignominious; the Hammers lost their opening four matches with Wilshere in midfield before recovering to finish 10th with him largely sidelined.

He left West Ham in 2020 and briefly played for Bournemouth and Danish side Aarhus.

The 32-year-old retired from professional football in 2022 and now works as the head coach of the Arsenal under-18 team.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Reine-Adelaide found his opportunities limited at the Emirates, making just eight appearances for the senior side before joining Ligue 1 Angers in 2018.

“There were several circumstances. When I had the opportunity to get playing time, I achieved good and bad performances,” the former France Under-21 international told Lyon Capitale in 2019.

“So it’s my fault, I must admit because I wasn’t always good. However, I didn’t really have a chance. I played for the cup matches, with players who didn’t know each other very well… It was complicated.”

Reine-Adelaide was able to restart his career back in France and his performances earned him a €25million move to Lyon in 2019.

He never quite impressed though and eventually moved to Belgian outfit RWD Molenbeek in 2023, suffering relegation in his first season with his new club.

Chuba Akpom

A product of the Gunners’ academy, Akpom was a popular figure at the Emirates but struggled to make his mark and failed to score for the Gunners in 12 appearances.

The striker joined PAOK Salonika in 2018 where he became an instant hero, firing them to a historic league and cup Double.

Akpom returned to England in September 2020, joining Middlesbrough for £2.75miilion and scored on his debut against QPR and went on to score 34 goals in 82 appearances for the Championship club.

His form earned him a surprise move to Ajax in 2023, perhaps a reflection of their diminished status these days, but Akpom scored 15 goals in his debut season for the Eredivisie giants so perhaps he can be an integral part of their recovery.

Lucas Perez

Perez spent just one season at the Emirates before being loaned out to Deportivo and then eventually sold to West Ham. He didn’t last long at London Stadium either.

But the Spaniard thrived in two years at Alaves after returning to Spain in 2019, so much so that he was wanted by Barcelona in February 2020, only to reject a potential move.

“It is not the first time that Barcelona has called me, like other great clubs,” Perez told Marca. “The truth is that that does not distract me.

“What is clear to me is that I want to do well and I want to feel like a player again as I am doing here, where they have given me love since day one.”

Perez eventually returned to his beloved Deportivo and helped them return to the second tier of Spanish football last season. There wasn’t a dry eye in La Coruna – and plenty across Spain were pleased for both player and club too.

Joel Campbell

Having signed from Costa Rican outfit Deportivo Saprissa, Campbell was sent out on loan six times at Arsenal.

The Costa Rica international was given a chance after starring at the 2014 World Cup, but it was clear that Arsene Wenger never really fancied him and Emery soon packed him off.

By 2018, the forward was finally sold permanently and moved to Frosinone. After failing to score in 17 games for the Italian outfit, Campbell moved to Mexican side Leon and eventually returned to Costa Rica with Alajuelense.

He has won 142 caps for his country and played at three World Cups. Go figure.