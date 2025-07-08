Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Viktor Gyokeres and the Swedish forward is set to earn more than Bukayo Saka, according to reports.

After finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, it’s no secret that the Gunners have been after a marquee striker signing this summer.

While the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins have previously been discussed as options, Arsenal have ultimately landed on Gyokeres as their man.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are close to completing a deal for the 27-year-old, with Gyokeres now having his heart set on the move.

“Arsenal are now getting closer to signing Viktor Gyökeres after new round of talks in recent hours,” Romano said on X.

“Gyokeres will NOT return for training at Sporting as he’s fully focused on leaving the club; Arsenal are now advancing.”

In a later statement, Romano wrote: “Gyokeres has reached TOTAL agreement with Arsenal on contract terms and informed Sporting about his desire to join Arsenal.

“No intention to discuss other options, only to proceed with Arsenal as soon as possible. Deal well underway.”

While playing for Sporting, the 27-year-old boasts a freakishly good strike rate, having scored 97 goals in 102 appearances.

Along with that impressive scoring record, he’s also provided 28 assists for his teammates, averaging a goal contribution every 67.34 minutes.

With that sort of record, it’s no surprise that he’s set to become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal have agreed to pay Gyokeres in excess of £200,000 per week.

As of writing, only four Arsenal players earn over £200,000 per week and surprisingly, Saka isn’t one of them.

The England international last signed a contract with Arsenal back in May 2023, which is worth £195,000 per week, according to Capology.

Currently, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the only players at Arsenal who earn more than £200,000 per week.

Of those players, Havertz is the outright highest-paid player at the club, taking home a weekly salary of £280,000 per week.

Here’s a full breakdown of how much the Arsenal squad currently earns and where Gyokeres is set to fit in, with figures provided by Capology.

*As Martin Zubimendi’s wages are yet to be confirmed, he’s not been included in our breakdown of the Arsenal squad’s earnings.

1. Kai Havertz – £280,000 per week

2. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000 per week

=3. Martin Odegaard – £240,000 per week

=3. Declan Rice – £240,000 per week

5. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000+ per week

=6. Bukayo Saka – £195,000 per week

=6. William Saliba – £190,000 per week

8. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000 per week

=9. Ben White – £150,000 per week

=9. Oleksandr Zinchenko – £150,000 per week

11. Mikel Merino – £130,000 per week

12. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000 per week

=13. David Raya – £100,000 per week

=13. Gabriel Magalhaes – £100,000 per week

=15. Jurrien Timber – £90,000 per week

=15. Leandro Trossard – £90,000 per week

17. Jakub Kiwior – £58,000 per week

18. Ethan Nwaneri – £6,000 per week

19. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £4,000 per week

