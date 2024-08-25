William Saliba’s beast-mode block proves he’s the best defender in world football

Arsenal’s statement victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park was accompanied by a statement performance from William Saliba.

Having lost twice to Villa last season, when victory in one of those games would’ve secured the title, Mikel Arteta’s side were eager to lay down a marker for the 2024-25 campaign and emerged with a 2-0 triumph.

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey saw Arsenal escape the Second City with all three points and demonstrate to their title rivals that the club are ready to fight once more.

But we prefer to think of the match at Villa Park as a 90-minute masterclass from the best defender in world football.

Saliba won seven duels, made four clearances and four tackles, was dribbled past on zero occasions, completed 87 of his 88 passes and demonstrated what the kids are calling ‘aura’ with his assuredness at the heart of Arsenal’s backline.

It eventually spread through the entire team; Arsenal rode their luck at times, but gradually asserted their dominance over Aston Villa and looked comfortable once ahead.

But Villa are canny opponents these days and threatened to make the game’s dying embers very awkward for the Gunners when Jacob Ramsey was played through on goal.

Enter Saliba. Ramsey barely had time to register the opportunity presented to him before the 23-year-old defender executed the textbook recovery tackle after making up ground at the rate of knots.

The Villa midfielder did manage to get a scuffed shot away, but nothing David Raya couldn’t have dealt with on his deathbed.

Saliba bellowed with exultation into the warm Birmingham air. So did Raya and Ben White, the latter having already thrown his protective arm over his team-mate earlier in the match.

It was the latest demonstration of Saliba’s blossoming into the finest defender around – even the most partisan of Tottenham fans would struggle to disagree with that assertion.

This last ditch tackle by Saliba got me thinking. This guy is world class🤤pic.twitter.com/KZGwMPMhZH — Jerry (@AFC_Jerry) August 25, 2024

Saliba has come a long way since his first days at Arsenal, where the prospect of a first-team place looked distant.

“The year at Marseille represents a very big turning point in my career,” Saliba told L’Equipe in June 2024 about his loan spells back in France.

He explained that despite being purchased by Arsenal for €30 million in 2019, he initially struggled to break into the first team and was relegated to playing with the under-23s.

“I started early at Saint-Etienne, people believed in me,” Saliba said. “Sometimes when there are difficulties, you tend to lower your head. When Arsenal buys you for €30 million and you play with the under-23s, it obviously slaps you in the face.”

However, Saliba persevered and accepted a loan move to Nice in 2021. His subsequent loan to Marseille proved to be a breakthrough, as he helped the team secure a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and earned his first call-up to the French national team.

“But I didn’t give up,” he continued. “I agreed to come to Nice (on loan in 2021). The year in Marseille (2021-2022) represents a very big turning point in my career.

“We finished second and that’s where people knew me and where I arrived in the French team,” Saliba said. “I was good from the first matches.

“I loved the club and I think we could have come away with a title this season. I had a great connection with the public. Thanks to this season, I came back strong with Arsenal.”

And Saliba’s performances are only getting stronger and stronger; his last-ditch tackle on Ramsey proved his credentials to be the best defender in world football.

By Michael Lee