Anthony Gordon is set to join Barcelona from Newcastle United and he’ll automatically become one of the highest-paid players within the squad.

Gordon was expected to join Bayern Munich this summer, but the La Liga champions have acted decisively to get their man.

Barcelona will pay £69million for the forward, making him one of the most expensive English footballers ever, whose goalscoring record in the Champions League this season has significantly raised his profile.

Gordon is expected to earn a weekly wage of €346,000 (£300,000), which is double what he was paid by Newcastle.

As per Capology, Frenkie de Jong is the highest-paid player in Barcelona’s squad. De Jong takes home €365,385 per week, a tidy sum for a tidy midfielder.

Elsewhere, four more players are paid more than Gordon; Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde and the unwanted Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Former Newcastle team-mate Matt Ritchie always knew Gordon had the qualities to rise to the top.

“It’s his work ethic and application,” Ritchie told the BBC. “He’s laser-focused on being the best he can be.

“Working with Eddie [Howe] and all the coaches in Newcastle, he couldn’t have fallen into better hands in that regard.

“Knowing Ant how I know him, he dreams big, he thinks big and you can see with his personality on the pitch.

“He became a team player but will always have that edge and controlled arrogance, which all these top players have, so I’m not surprised he’s moving on to a club with the stature of Barcelona.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how much Gordon will earn in comparison to his new Barcelona teammates, with figures provided by Capology.

1. Frenkie de Jong – €365,385 per week

=2. Raphinha – €320,577 per week

=2. Lamine Yamal – €320,577 per week

=4. Jules Kounde – €300,577 per week

=4. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €300,577 per week

6. Anthony Gordon – €300,000 per week

=7. Ronald Araujo – €240,385 per week

=7. Dani Olmo – €240,385 per week

=7. Pedri – €240,385 per week

10. Ferran Torres – €192,308 per week

11. Gavi – €180,385 per week

12. Andreas Christensen – €173,077 per week

13. Eric Garcia – €153,846 per week

14. Fermin Lopez – €140,192 per week

15. Joan Garcia – €120,192 per week

16. Pau Cubarsi – €76,923 per week

17. Wojciech Szczesny – €57,692 per week

18. Alejandro Balde – €32,115 per week

19. Gerard Martin – €30,000 per week

=20. Marc Casado – €24,038 per week

=20. Marc Bernal – €24,038 per week

22. Roony Bardghji – €20,000 per week

READ NEXT: Anthony Gordon next: The only 4 British players to play for Barcelona… & how they fared



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 28 players Barcelona have signed from the Premier League?

