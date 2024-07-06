La Masia is renowned for being one of the best youth academies in the world, but who are Barcelona’s most valuable academy graduates today?

From Andres Iniesta and Xavi to Pep Guardiola and Carles Puyol, the number of world-class players that have been produced by Barcelona is truly exceptional.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we have found the 10 most valuable La Masia graduates in 2024 and have checked out where they are playing today.

10. Eric Garcia

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Girona and developed well during that spell. He managed to score five goals in La Liga and played a key role in Girona qualifying for the Champions League.

Hansi Flick’s side are already well-equipped at centre half so Garcia will have to fight for his place if he wants to stick around at Barcelona next season.

“I’ve always said it. I have a contract with Barcelona, I will return there and then see what happen,” Garcia said at the end of the season.

9. Ansu Fati

Once dubbed as the new Lionel Messi, Fati has had a couple of troublesome years. Injuries haven’t been kind to him and he struggled to make much of an impact while on loan at Brighton last season.

He still holds a reasonable market value of £21million, but his days at Barcelona do seem numbered.

8. Marc Cucurella

The Chelsea star spent four years in the Barcelona academy and made his senior debut in 2017 under Ernesto Valverde. He only made one appearance for the club before he was sold to Getafe in a deal worth £5million.

His reputation took off during his time with Brighton and he’s since become the ninth most expensive defender in football history after Chelsea splashed a whopping £63million on him.

7. Pau Cubarsi

Xavi’s time in charge of Barcelona might have ended on a sour note, but the way he integrated youngsters like Cubarsi into the first team can only be applauded.

Since being handed his debut in January, the 17-year-old has been capped three times by Spain and looks to have a very bright future ahead of him.

6. Fermin Lopez

It’s been well-documented that Manchester United have been sniffing around Lopez of late, but the Barcelona youngster does have any plans to leave soon.

“I don’t read the press, I’m not really interested,” Lopez said when discussing his future.

“The important thing is that I want to be at Barca and I only think about Barca. Nothing else.”

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 7 players Barcelona let go alongside Lionel Messi in 2021

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 20 players who have made the most appearances alongside Lionel Messi?

5. Lionel Messi

Considering he’s now 37, it’s quite the achievement that Messi still ranks so highly on this list. However, regardless of his current reported market value, we can all agree that the Argentine magician is priceless.

Even in his twilight years, he still manages to leave us speechless with a moment of jaw-dropping brilliance.

Football quite simply won’t be the same when he does hang up his boots.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Barcelona’s top ‘not Messi’ scorer for every season since 2000?

4. Alejandro Balde

Replacing Jordi Alba was never going to be straightforward, but thankfully for Barcelona, they had Balde waiting in the wings.

The dynamic full-back has already racked up 79 appearances for the club and he’s deservedly earned plenty of plaudits during that time.

He was forced to miss the second half of last season due to a hamstring injury, but should hopefully be back in time for the upcoming campaign.

3. Takefusa Kubo

The Japanese winger spent four years in the Barcelona academy, but never made a senior appearance for the club. He made his senior debut with FC Tokyo before then returning to Europe and signing for Real Madrid.

Now on the books at Real Sociedad, Kubo has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs including the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd.

2. Gavi

Still just 19, it’s mighty impressive that Gavi has already racked up over 100 appearances for Barcelona. He’s been a mainstay in the team since 2021-22 and is consistently getting better each year.

With a current market value of £76million, Gavi is deemed as Barcelona’s joint-most valuable academy graduate in 2024.

1. Lamine Yamal

Who else? Yamal has taken the world by storm this year and given his age, pedigree and potential, it’s no wonder that he tops this list along with Gavi.

He’s been lighting things up at Euro 2024 with Spain and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the 16-year-old wonderkid.

“Lamine is a special case,” Nacho Fernandez said when discussing the Barcelona star.

“We talked about it with our teammates, when we were 16 years old we were with friends at school making jokes about each other,” he said.

“I imagine that he will be living a dream, but he has a talent and potential that is spectacular.

“He’s a good boy, he’s fit in well with the group. Players are measured by what we do on the pitch and Lamine does things that are extraordinary. It’s a pleasure to have him with us in the national team.”

READ: The ballers with the most chances created at EURO 2024: Yamal third…