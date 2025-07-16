Barcelona boast one of the best youth academies in world football and they have plenty of youngsters chomping at the bit, waiting for their opportunity.

Hansi Flick hasn’t shied away from giving young players a chance in his squad and he’ll likely hand out some more debuts next season.

Having taken a closer look at Barcelona’s academy ranks, here are X academy stars who could have a big breakthrough in 2025-26.

Landry Farre

The versatile 18-year-old defender is set to join up with the senior squad for pre-season.

Capable of playing as a right-back, left-back or centre-half, Farre has drawn comparisons to Jules Kounde and is seen as a future star at the club.

He’s already trained with the first team, but is still waiting to make his senior debut. If he manages to impress in pre-season, we wouldn’t be surprised if he makes his breakthrough next season.

Ibrahim Diarra

The teenage Mali winger was picked up by the Barcelona academy last year.

According to reports, Flick has promised the youngster a spot in the first team’s pre-season, which will give him the opportunity to impress.

By all accounts, the 18-year-old is still a raw talent, but he has the natural ability and potential to make an impact over the coming years. Watch this space.

Jofre Torrents

Having recently extended his contract until 2028, Barcelona clearly see the long-term potential in Torrents.

Naturally a left-back, Torrents has garnered some serious priase from his fellow teammates over the past few years.

“He surprised us all. In the locker room, we joked that he was our Maradona,” Aleix Garrido, former captain of the reserve team said.

Given his physicality and technical ability, Torrents is the sort of player with all of the attributes to make it at a club like Barcelona.

Toni Fernandez

Usually deployed as a winger, Fernandez can also play as a false-nine or attacking midfielder. After catching the eye for Barcelona B last season, Hansi Flick handed him his senior debut back in January.

Aged 16 at the time, he became the fourth youngest player to ever represent Barcelona, only behind Paulino Alcantara, Armand Martinez Sagi and Lamine Yamal.

There’s still a long way to go until Fernandez becomes an established first-team star, but the early signs have been very promising.

“He is a great talent and he is also fearless,” Flick reporters after handing Fernandez his debut.

“He came on and took a corner. It is great to see him back because he has been out injured for quite a while. He did well today.”

Guille Fernandez

The 17-year-old midfielder is the cousin of Toni and also has a bright future ahead of him. He’s made the bench on numerous occasions, but is still waiting to make his senior debut.

“Guille is the type of player who grows quickly. I truly believe Guille will shine in the first team,” former youth coach Dani Horcas told reporters.

“This season, he should focus on regular minutes with Barça Atlètic and alternate with the first team next year. There’s no need to rush, and his family shares this perspective.

“When Guille calms down, he’ll unlock his full potential. There’s no risk of stagnation in such a tough category.”

Juan Hernandez

Capable of playing as a winger or attacking midfielder, Hernandez is considered one of the most talented upcoming players in the Barcelona ranks.

While the 17-year-old does face some hefty competition in his position, he will be given the chance to impress Flick during pre-season.

Pedro Fernandez

Otherwise known as ‘Dro’, the 17-year-old is a dynamic forward who can operate out wide or through the middle as a number 10.

In May, he was called up to the first team to train and he’ll likely be around the senior squad during pre-season too. If he manages to impress when given a chance, this could be a big season for Fernandez.

