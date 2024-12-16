Barcelona’s 11 EA FC 25 wonderkids & how they’ve developed IRL in 2024-25

Barcelona boast 11 wonderfully talented youngsters classed as wonderkids on EA FC 25. But are they living up to the hype in real life this season?

After a stunning start to the new season under Hansi Flick, powered by some of world football’s most gifted young talents, the future looks bright at Camp Nou with this lot on their books.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the 11 Barca youngsters who’ve received a potential rating of 80+ in this year’s edition of EA FC. Here’s how they’re all faring so far this season.

Lamine Yamal

With an insane potential of 94, Yamal is predicted to become the best player in world football by the end of the decade.

The 17-year-old is already one of the best wingers in Europe and he seems to be getting better with each passing week.

He lit things up during Euro 2024 and he’s continued that same consistency into the new campaign with Barcelona, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions.

Only injury and over-exertion is likely to hold him back from becoming a legend of the sport.

Pedri

The Spanish maestro has been Barcelona’s saving grace since signing from Las Palmas in 2020. At just 22, he’s already among the best pure midfielders in the world and you’d be mistaken for thinking he’d been taught the ways of La Masia.

That isn’t the case, though, for the boy from Tenerife who has already played over 150 games for La Blaugrana. It’s impossible to imagine their midfield without him.

Gavi

With a lofty potential of 90 on FC25, it should come as no surprise that Gavi is effectively the future of Barca’s midfield.

He returned from a year-long injury against Sevilla in October and has been largely been used from the bench in La Liga as he returns to full fitness.

Alejandro Balde

Balde is expected to go to the very top according to FC25. Most clubs would have struggled to replace the outgoing Jordi Alba, but that hasn’t been a problem for Barca.

The 21-year-old is already closing in on 100 appearances for Barcelona and if everything goes to plan, there’s no reason why he can’t be their starting left-back for the next decade to come.

With 20 games under his belt for Barca already in 2024-25, Balde has been crucial to the club’s strong start to the campaign.

Pau Cubarsi

Cubarsi made his league debut last season against Real Betis, just one day before his 17th birthday.

The defender was part of Spain’s Olympic-winning squad and looks set to become one of the best centre-backs of his generation – something FC25 has backed up with a potential rating of 88.

He’s played every single Barca match in La Liga and the Champions League so far this season, earning rave reviews for his composed defending and commitment to the cause after his brutal facial injury against Red Star Belgrade.

Fermin Lopez

Fermin is Andalusian by birth but his formative years were spent in Catalonia. He played at local academies before spending four years in Real Betis’ youth setup. By age 13, he’d moved to La Masia, graduating to the B team in 2022.

One year with the B team set Fermin up for promotion to the first team, and his breakthrough came last year, often filling in for the injured Pedri or Gavi.

He’s played his part this season too, notably changing the game against Borussia Dortmund off the bench, and will be an integral member of the Barca squad for many years to come.

Pablo Torre

Torre was afforded his first chance in 2022-23 as he made eight league appearances for Barcelona.

The youngster was then sent out on loan to Girona and made 26 appearances for the club who reached the Champions League for the first time.

He’s already scored three goals in seven La Liga appearances under Hansi Flick and FC25 have given the attacking midfielder a potential rating of 87.

Ansu Fati

The forgotten wonderkid, Fati made little impact during his loan spell at Brighton last season and is back in the Catalan capital for 2024-25.

The 22-year-old has endured an injury-hit start to the campaign and was sidelined again last month due to a hamstring problem.

Despite not being close to Flick’s first-team right now, FC25 have still given him a potential rating of 85 and Fati could still develop into a fine player.

Marc Bernal

Bernal signed a contract extension at Barcelona earlier this year that will keep him at the club until 2029 – and his FC25 potential rating of 84 underlines his promising future.

The young defensive midfielder will miss the entire 2024-25 campaign with an ACL injury, but Barca have included a €500million release clause in that new deal to thwart any potential suitors.

Andres Cuenca

A defender who currently plays for Barcelona Atletic, Cuenca represented Spain at the 2023 U17 World Cup and comes with a potential rating of 82 in FC25.

He made a brief cameo appearance in the Champions League victory over Young Boys in September, but Cuenca has otherwise been confined to the club’s youth teams this season.

Hector Fort

Fort looks like a handy player as he is comfortable playing as a centre-half or right-back. The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the first-team in a Champions League defeat to Antwerp in 2023 and has a potential rating of 82 on FC25.

He’s featured 10 times for Barcelona this season and has also signed a deal that will keep at the club until 2026.