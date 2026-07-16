Barcelona’s German boss Hansi Flick is welcoming one of his compatriots into his squad with the signing of Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite Barcelona traditionally being one of the best clubs in the world and Germany having one of the best national teams, it’s been surprisingly rare for Barca to sign German players over the years – or even anyone from the Bundesliga.

But with the inspirational Flick working his magic in the dugout, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Barcelona start leaning that way more often.

We’ve picked out five other Germans we think would be good signings for Barca, not that we expect them to go for them all.

Nico Schlotterbeck

If there’s one thing Barca are lacking in their current squad, it’s a left-footed centre-back.

They get by just fine with their right-footed options, only conceding 36 goals in La Liga last season as a collective.

But they would improve their balance by adding a left footer, like Borussia Dortmund’s Schlotterbeck.

He’s someone Barca have considered before but have ultimately cooled their interest in. The fact he extended his contract with Dortmund earlier this year doesn’t help.

But if Barca encounter difficulties signing someone like Inter’s Italy international Alessandro Bastoni, they may be wise to reconsider Schlotterbeck as a target.

A release clause in the region of €50m could make him gettable.

Joshua Kimmich

Wouldn’t be one for the long term, this, but the idea of reuniting with Kimmich must have some kind of appeal for Flick.

Having starred for Bayern Munich for over a decade, Kimmich knows what it takes to perform at the highest levels.

His ability to play as a midfield anchor or at right-back could help Barca tick a couple of boxes until they can find long-term solutions.

Every now and then, we see reports about Flick wanting Kimmich at Barca, or the player himself being keen on the move.

It hasn’t happened yet and time isn’t on his side at 31, but if Kimmich became available at a decent price, he would have something to offer.

A contract until 2029 represents an obstacle and the idea of him in Barca kit may remain a pipe dream.

Aleksandar Pavlovic

If Barca want to look for a long-term midfield metronome, they might have to push the boat out for Pavlovic.

He wouldn’t come cheap and isn’t even looking to leave Bayern at the moment. But the 22-year-old has all the traits to become a top holding midfielder.

“Sergio Busquets was also a real role model for me as a child,” he said earlier this year – and that’s exactly the kind of player Barca are longing for.

“He was indispensable in that position at Barcelona for years,” Pavlovic elaborated. “Busquets was very strong both with and without the ball, was always available and always had one eye on his surroundings. He was also very solid defensively and put in a lot of legwork on the pitch. A real figurehead.”

One day Barca will find their next Busquets. We’re in dream territory again here, but what if it was Pavlovic?

David Raum

While they’ve mainly been focusing on their attack, Barca shouldn’t turn a blind eye to their defence.

It’s not just a left-footed centre-back they’re missing, but some extra depth at left-back would also be handy to compete with Alejandro Balde.

RB Leipzig’s Raum is someone who might be ready for the next step after entering the last year of his contract in Germany.

At 28, this could be his last chance to secure a big move over a multi-year contract, so if he’s willing to take on a rotation role with Barca, it might be a match that suits.

There haven’t been too many links between Raum and Barca, but his contract situation could make him an opportunity worth going for.

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