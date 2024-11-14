8 Barcelona legends we can’t believe Robert Lewandowski has already outscored

Robert Lewandowski has only completed two full seasons at Barcelona and yet he’s already been able to outscore a number of Blaugrana legends.

Impressively, the Polish forward has scored 78 goals in 112 appearances for Barca. He averages a strike every 117 minutes for the club and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down soon.

We’ve taken a closer look at the record books and have found eight Barcelona legends that he has already managed to outscore.

David Villa

The Spaniard was a key component for arguably the greatest club side in football history from 2010-2013. While Villa popped up with a number of clutch goals throughout the years, his scoring numbers don’t hold a candle to Lewandowski’s.

Impressively, the Polish forward has managed to score 30 more goals than Villa in seven fewer appearances for Barcelona which is quite the effort.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that Villa did play the bulk of his games for Barcelona on the left-hand side as Messi occupied the false nine role during that time.

Throughout his Barcelona career, the Spaniard scored a goal every 165 minutes which is a slightly inferior record to Lewandowski who scores every 117 minutes.

Thierry Henry

While Henry was never the ‘main man’ in any of the years he spent at Barcelona, he was still playing at a world-class level during his time in Spain.

In total, the Frenchman spent three years at the club and scored 49 goals in 121 appearances.

As of writing, Lewandowski has scored 29 more goals for Barcelona in nine fewer appearances than Henry which highlights just how impressive his record is.

Andres Iniesta

Alright, Iniesta was never renowned for his goalscoring ability, but he has made the forth most amount of appearances in Barcelona history with 674.

In that time he managed to score 57 goals at a rate of 0.08 goals per game. Lewandowski has already blown that tally out of the water and he’s now closing in on Xavi’s tally of 85 goals.

Given the rate he’s been scoring this season, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Polish international surpasses Xavi’s record in the next few weeks.

Luis Figo

While Barcelona fans probably wouldn’t classify Figo as a ‘legend’ for obvious reasons, he was a bloody good player while at Camp Nou.

The Portuguese winger racked up 249 appearances for the club during his five-year stint and scored 45 goals during that time. A tally that Lewandowski overtook during his second season with the club.

Michael Laudrup

The Danish forward spent his peak years at Barcelona and while his move to Real Madrid may have somewhat soured his relationship with the fans, he’s still considered a club legend today.

A key component of Johan Cruyff’s side from the 90s, Laudrup scored 54 goals for the club in 226 appearances.

Gary Lineker

Lewandowski matched Lineker’s tally of 51 Barcelona goals in February this year. Since that point, he’s added another 27 to his collection.

Romario

The Brazilian undoubtedly ranks amongst the greatest goalscorers of all time and his stint with Barcelona was very prolific indeed.

Romario averaged 0.6 goals per game in a Barca shirt which is only slightly inferior to Lewandowski’s record of 0.7 goals per game.

Given both players have scored over 700 career goals, it’s fair to say that they are both etched into the history books as two of the greatest forwards of all time.

Ronaldo

Impressively, Ronaldo is the only player on this entire list who scored at a greater rate than Lewandowski during his Barcelona career.

Despite only spending one season at the club, he still managed to score 47 goals in just 49 appearances. That’s a strike rate of 0.96 goals per game.

Lewandowski has since surpassed Ronaldo’s tally at Barca, but that’s only thanks to the bulk of games that he’s played for the club.