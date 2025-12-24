Barcelona have enjoyed a good start to the 2025-26 campaign and currently sit top of La Liga, but what about the 11 players let go by the club over the summer?

For many players, playing for Barcelona will be the pinnacle of their career, but a handful of players who left over the summer have been doing well elsewhere.

We’ve graded each player who left the club over the summer by how they’ve been faring in 2025-26.

Clement Lenglet – C

The Frenchman’s contract with Barcelona was terminated by mutual consent over the summer, which allowed him to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

He did well during his loan spell with Atletico last season, but has struggled to reach the same heights since joining them permanently.

A particularly low point for the 30-year-old was when he was shown a first-half red card against Celta Vigo in October.

Regardless of that, he’s still produced a handful of solid performances and has started in half of Atletico Madrid’s league matches so far.

Alex Valle – B+

Barcelona banked €6million when selling Valle to Como over the summer.

Since then, the 21-year-old has done well for himself and has been a regular starter at left-back under Cesc Fabregas, whose side currently sit seventh in Serie A.

Aleix Garrido – C

The 21-year-old left on a free transfer to join second-division side Eibar.

He’s started in the majority of league matches this season, but has been thrown into a difficult scenario with the club currently sat 18th and in a relegation battle.

Sergi Dominguez – A

Dominguez was snapped up by Dinamo Zagreb, who paid €1.2million for his services.

The 20-year-old centre-half has started in the majority of games this season and has made quite the impression in Croatia.

He’s already chipped in with a couple of goals and looks like an established player in his new side.

With Dinamo Zagreb currently leading the way in their league, there’s a good chance that he ends the 2025-26 campaign with a league winner’s medal too.

Noah Darvich – C+

Darvich joined VfB Stuttgart and is spending the 2025-26 campaign with their second team, who play in the third tier of German football.

By all accounts, he’s done well so far, having scored a couple of goals, but it’s still too early to tell if the deal will be a success or not for Stuttgart.

Pau Prim – C

The former Barcelona academy star now plays alongside Roberto Firmino at Qatari side Al Sadd.

He’s spent most of the season so far sat on the bench, having played just 281 minutes of football so far.

Pablo Torre – B-

Barcelona made €5million from Torre, who joined Mallorca back in July.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been in and out of the starting XI and has managed to produce a couple of assists in La Liga so far.

Jan Virgili – A

Like Torre, Virgili also joined Mallorca.

He was snapped up for €3million and has done better than Torre, as of writing. Impressively, he’s currently averaging an assist every 189 minutes in La Liga with four assists in 12 games.

He’s also completed more successful dribbles than anyone else in the Mallorca squad and ranks third for chances created.

Pau Victor – B+

The sale of Victor generated €12million for Barcelona, the most they made from any player last summer.

Since joining Braga, the 24-year-old has done well for himself, having chipped in with six goals across all competitions.

He’s played all across the front line and has looked like a tidy pick up so far.

Inigo Martinez – A

Signed by Al-Nassr to replace Aymeric Laporte, Martinez looks like a level above in the Saudi Pro League.

In the 17 matches he’s played across all competitions, Al-Nassr have only conceded 10 goals and currently sit top of the table.

Oriol Romeu – C

Romeu’s deal with Barcelona was terminated over the summer and after spending a few months as a free agent, he joined Championship side Southampton, who he previously played for.

His arrival at Southampton has coincided with their recent upturn in form, but has only played 33 minutes of football as of writing, so we’ve not got much to judge him off.

