The 3 Barcelona players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

Barcelona have been an interesting watch so far in 2024-25, while there are decisions to be made on three members of Hansi Flick’s squad come the end of the season.

Returning club president Joan Laporta has overseen something of a rebuild in recent years following the departure of Lionel Messi and it’ll be interesting to see whether this current crop of players will extend their stays in Catalonia by putting pen to paper on contract extensions.

Here are the three Barcelona players approaching the end of their contract.

Inigo Martinez

While the 33-year-old’s base contract is set to expire this summer, a one-year extension can be triggered in his deal providing that he plays in 60% of Barcelona’s matches this season.

Given he’s featured in the majority of matches for Hansi Flick’s side so far, it seems more than likely that his one-year option will be triggered which will keep him at the club until 2026.

As Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have each been sidelined with injuries, Martinez has had to step up in their absence.

Up until this point, the Spanish centre-half has started in all but one of Barcelona’s La Liga matches in 2024-25 and he’s started in all five of their Champions League games too.

Considering Barcelona have the youngest squad in La Liga with an average age of just 23.7, an experienced pro like Martinez will no doubt have a crucial role to play both on and off the pitch.

Wojciech Szczesny

Shortly after Marc-Andre ter Stegen tore his right patellar tendon against Villarreal, Barcelona turned to the free agents market to find a short-term replacement.

While Szczesny had originally decided to retire upon leaving Juventus in the summer, Barcelona managed to tempt him back to football with a one-year contract.

However, since signing for Barcelona in October, the 34-year-old is still waiting to make his debut for the club as Inaki Pena has been Flick’s preferred choice in goal.

Given Barcelona have now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six league matches, we wouldn’t be surprised if Szczesny gets the nod in the coming weeks.

Gerard Martin

After spending last season developing with Barcelona Atletic, Flick handed Martin his senior debut earlier this season during a La Liga clash against Valencia.

The 22-year-old full-back has since gone on to make 14 appearances across all competitions, racking up 567 minutes of football in that time.

While Alejandro Balde is the undisputed first-choice left-back, Martin has proven himself to be a sturdy backup option.

Indeed, he produced an impressive display during Barcelona’s 3-0 triumph over Brest in the Champions League as he assisted Dani Olmo for the second goal of the game.

According to reports, Barcelona already have an agreement in place with Martin that will see his contract being extended to 2028.