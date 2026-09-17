Barcelona have made a terrifyingly good start to the 2026-27 season, blowing away the opposition on a weekly basis.

Hansi Flick’s side have scored four or more goals in six of their seven outings so far this season, won 100% of their matches in all competitions, each of them by at least a two-goal margin. The likes of Elche, Valencia, Feyenoord and Racing Santander simply had no answer to their devastating attacking quality.

It’s very early days, and there will be tougher tests to come, but this season has the makings of something special and historic.

We’ve identified seven major records that Barcelona could potentially smash if they can keep up this form throughout the season.

La Liga Points Record

After stomaching three years of an all-conquering, era-defining Barcelona side, Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid knocked them off their perch in 2011-12. And they did so in style.

Los Blancos set the record for the most points in a La Liga season by notching 100 points in a stupendously dominant 2011-12 campaign.

The following year Barcelona reclaimed their crown by matching that tally.

There would be very little wiggle room for dropped points, though, and it might be a big ask after club president Joan Laporta plainly stated that Europe is the top priority this season.

“We have a special enthusiasm to win the Champions League,” Laporta told reporters.

Still, winning your first six games of a season is a good start.

European Points Record

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Pep Guardiola’s 2017-18 Manchester City centurions hold the joint second-best record for points accrued in a major European league season.

Juventus are marginally ahead of them, having notched 102 points at the height of their domestic dominance in 2013-14.

Antonio Conte’s side – powered by Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez – managed 33 wins, three draws and just two defeats in Serie A that year.

La Liga goals record

Not only did Mourinho’s Madrid get a hundred points in 2011-12, but they scored a whopping 121 goals.

That might be the best counter-attacking side we’ve ever seen, with Mesut Ozil setting up bagloads of chances for Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Karim Benzema. The three forwards notched a combined 89(!) league goals between them that year.

Los Blancos notched 20 goals in their first six matches of that season. Amazingly, that run included them drawing blanks in dropped points against Levante and Racing Santander.

Barca have certainly made a strong start with 28(!) goals from just six outings so far. Extrapolate that average over a full campaign and they’re on track for… 174 La Liga goals this season. One Hundred And Seventy-Four. Outrageous.

European Goals Record

Last season, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich scored an astonishing tally of 184 goals across all competitions; 122 in the league, comfortably a Bundesliga record, 17 in the cup, 2 in the Super Cup, and 43 in the Champions League.

That’s only the second top goalscoring season for a European club, just ahead of Northern Ireland’s Linfield, who scored 180 goals in 1933-34, but behind Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2011-12.

That Barca side played 64 goals in all competitions, ending up with a total of 190 goals. Having Lionel Messi at the height of his goalscoring prowess – 5o goals in La Liga, 73 in all competitions – probably helped on that front.

That works out an average of 2.9 goals per match. This season’s side have started by averaging 4.7 goals per match.

Best La Liga Goal Difference

Unsurprisingly, Madrid’s goal glut in 2011-12 also accounts for the best-ever goal difference in the Spanish top flight. They conceded 32 goals that year, giving them a +89 goal difference.

Luis Enrique’s then treble-winning Barca side matched that record in 2014-15.

Barcelona’s defensive record this season has been a little sketchy, conceding two goals against Rayo Vallecano, Levante and Racing Santander. They have kept clean sheets in their other three outings, to be fair.

That’s all a bit academic, though. Barcelona’s goal difference already stands at +22. Continue scoring at the rate they are and they won’t have to worry about their defence; the goal difference will take care of itself.

First Barcelona Invincibles season

None of Barcelona’s great teams – not under Johan Cruyff, nor Pep Guardiola, nor Luis Enrique – have managed a full unbeaten league campaign.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barca got remarkably close in the 2017-18 season, going right through to the penultimate weekend without tasting a league defeat.

But they somehow conspired to lose 5-4 away to Levante and Valverde paid a price for choosing to rest Lionel Messi. Barca found themselves 5-1 down at one point, but they almost rescued a point – and kept their place in the history books – after a Philippe Coutinho hat-trick.

Could this year be the one they go one better?

First post-war Invincibles season in La Liga

Barcelona might not have enjoyed a full unbeaten season, but two clubs have.

Athletic Bilbao became the first, going unbeaten across 18 matches way back in 1929-30. Two years later, Real Madrid matched the feat.

But we’re approaching a century since it was last done, and no side has managed it in the considerably tougher 38-game league season.

Could Barca become the Arsenal to Preston’s Athletic/Madrid and become the first side to manage it in the modern era?

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