Hansi Flick has laid the gauntlet down to his Barcelona players to keep improving after their exceptional 2024-25 campaign. But could we see the first-team squad bolstered by new recruits ahead of next season?

“It is not about perfection, it is about progression. When I see the team keeping improving, that is what I want. We are here to help each player to show the best version of themselves for this incredible club,” the Barcelona manager told the club’s official website.

With that in mind, we’ve speculated on how Flick’s Barcelona might line up in the 2025-26 campaign, including three new signings.

GK: Joan Garcia

Getting the retired chain smoker out for one last job? And that being to play behind the most suicidally high line in world football? Football bloody loves a good narrative, doesn’t it?

Wojciech Szczesny did miraculously well in the circumstances, but he was surely only a stop-gap solution.

Long-serving club captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back available, but it’s a little awkward that Barcelona looked more secure without him.

There’s a prevailing mood that his level has considerably dipped since his peak.

There’s a strong argument that Barca need a proper new keeper for the future. Garcia – set to be signed imminently from rivals Espanyol, ouch – seems to fit that billing.

The 24-year-old looks a thoroughly modern, comfortable-in-possession goalkeeper and is available for a bargain €25million fee.

No-brainer.

RB: Jules Kounde

One of the few right-backs in world football who can seriously quarrel with Achraf Hakimi’s claim as the best in the world in that position.

Barcelona need not worry about this spot in their XI for the foreseeable future. The only question mark is over his contract, with renewal negotiations reportedly still ongoing.

CB: Loic Bade

Take this one with a pinch of salt. Links to Sevilla’s Bade have quietened down over the last few months.

But Sevilla are one of the few clubs in a more precarious financial state than Barcelona right now. There may be a strong market opportunity there.

And (see above) the last French defender signed from Sevilla didn’t turn out too badly, did it?

Barcelona’s backline is relatively settled for now but we can see the club looking to strengthen in the summer.

Ronald Araujo’s days might be numbered. Eric Garcia has been more useful as a utility man elsewhere. Inigo Martinez has served the club superbly but he’s not a long-term solution.

Bade is just one potential option. But don’t be surprised if Flick calls upon a new face in the centre of his backline next season.

CB: Pau Cubarsi

The kid from La Masia only turned 18 in January and yet was trusted to play over 50 matches in all competitions in 2024-25.

There was, inevitably, the odd moment of rawness. But we honestly can’t remember seeing a centre-back so composed and so complete at such a young age.

A bedrock of Barca’s future, immediate and long-term.

LB: Alejandro Balde

Another La Masia graduate with a whole career ahead of him, Balde has already flourished into a dynamite young left-back.

There are some questions over how robust the 21-year-old is (did his absence ultimately cost Barcelona the Champions League?), and extra cover may be required in the transfer market, but you can’t see Balde’s status as the first-choice option coming under threat any time soon.

DM: Frenkie De Jong

Six years on from leaving Ajax, De Jong just produced the season of his career to date.

The midfielder has had ups and downs over the years at Barcelona, but he finally looks like the tiki-taka pace-setter they thought they were buying in the first place.

He’s approaching the final deal of his current deal, so there are decisions to be had.

We can’t see Barcelona matching the reportedly astronomical wages he’s currently on, but he appears settled in the city and happy at the club so extending ought to be achievable.

CM: Pedri

There aren’t enough superlatives for quite how good Pedri was in 2024-25. Quite possibly the best midfielder in the world right now.

He’ll remain among the very first names on the teamsheet under Flick next season.

FWR: Lamine Yamal

We don’t need to explain this one, do we?

READ: Everything you need to know about Lamine Yamal’s new Barcelona contract

AMC: Dani Olmo

Olmo’s agent has insisted there’s “no truth” in rumours linking his client with Manchester City. Barcelona letting go of a player they fought so hard to sign and register would be a weird one.

The Spain international had his moments in his debut season, but hopefully year two will see more consistency and availability all-round.

La Masia graduate Fermin Lopez is snapping at Olmo’s heels if he doesn’t step up, but you’d imagine that he retains Flick’s trust for now.

FWL: Raphinha

The brilliant Brazilian just committed his future at Barcelona through to 2028 following what was by the best season his career to date.

“I’m not untouchable, but whoever comes will have to work harder than me,” he recently told Mundo Deportivo.

It’s that attitude that explains why Flick loves him so much.

ST: Luis Diaz

We know what you’re thinking: Diaz isn’t a striker. Bear with us.

Robert Lewandowski turns 37 this summer, and while he notched an impressive tally of 42 goals in all competitions last season, it’s increasingly clear that he’s slowing down.

The veteran Poland international is in the final year of his big-money contract in Catalonia. Barcelona need to start planning for a future beyond him.

That’s where Diaz comes in. The Colombian remains strongly linked with a move away from Liverpool and would significantly bolster Barcelona’s attack.

One of his primary uses would be to alleviate the considerable load on Yamal and Raphinha, who have both recently committed their futures to the club but could ideally do with more rest and rotation next season.

But we can’t see Barcelona spending a big-money fee on a backup, and Diaz could also make himself useful as an alternative option to Lewandowski.

Last season Barcelona produced some of their best, most fluid football without their experienced but increasingly immobile No.9.

Diaz could be a brilliant, non-traditional option up top. Just look at the hat-trick he scored when Arne Slot used him as a striker against Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Xabi Alonso wouldn’t fancy facing that again.

