Barcelona rising star Dro Fernandez has sensationally informed the club of his intention to leave the club, according to reports out of Catalonia.

It’s a development that will put Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea on high alert – just a few of the top-level European clubs that are said to have been keeping tabs on the youngster’s development

Diario Sport and ESPN are among the outlets that have reported that Barcelona have been “rocked” after being informed by the player and his camp that he plans to leave.

Raphinha, among the senior leadership figures in Barcelona’s dressing room, presented Dro with a birthday cake on the flight back from Saudi Arabia.

The attacking midfielder had just turned 18, and while he played no part in Barcelona’s Super Cup final victory over Real Madrid, he had been named on the substitutes bench and has been integrated into the first-team set-up by Hansi Flick this season.

While Fernandez’s minutes have been limited – 150 in all competitions, with just two starts – everything appeared on track in terms of his development. Even a role on the periphery is more than most players his age can hope for.

Flick, in particular, has been effusive in his praise of the youngster.

“He already trained with us at the end of last season and that’s why he’s here. He is a great talent and again La Masia did a fantastic job,” he told reporters during Dro’s eye-catching pre-season role in the summer.

“Not only because of the goal, but also because of how it relates to the ball. He has to improve, of course, in midfield we have a lot of quality and it’s not easy to play there, not only for him, but also for the rest.

“But I’m grateful that he has so many players and so much quality in midfield.”

The manager isn’t the only one at Barcelona who has great belief in Dro’s abilities.

“Dro. I hope he goes up,” Gavi told reporters when asked to choose one La Masia starlet with the ability to make the step-up to the first team.

“He’s an incredible talent and person.

“A very good kid. I give him a lot of advice because, ultimately, he’s my protégé there. I always try to help him with everything, and I hope he continues like this, with the mentality he has and that he gives his all in training.

“It’s important because the manager sees him and then decides. If he continues like this, everything will go well for him.”

Pedro Dro Fernández 💎. Chelsea’s 18 year old target… Already better than Saka and Bruno Fernándes pic.twitter.com/Lu29SCa8Df — Retro 23 (@Ll3tte) January 16, 2026



Dro himself has appeared satisfied with his level of gametime.

“I’m happy, very happy. It’s incredible,” he said after making his La Liga debut in October’s 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

“When they told me I’d be starting, I didn’t believe it at first, but then I calmed down. The players and the coach reassured me, they told me to do what I do well in training, and that gave me confidence.”

At the age of 17, he became the youngest player to feature in La Liga this season in the process.

As with the likes of Ansu Fati, Gavi and Lamine Yamal in the recent past, such is the level of Dro’s prodigious talent that he was given entrusted to make the step up early.

Having turned 18, there was an expectation that Dro would sign a contract extension – one that would see them massively increase his paltry €6million release clause.

But with this bombshell development, seemingly out of nowhere, could see a huge market opportunity for a club to land one of Spanish football’s most talented prospects for a bargain cut-price fee.

According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs who have “shown a strong interest”. That could be a decent next move for Dro, given their proven track record in signing talented youngsters, developing them and moving them on to the next level – from Jadon Sancho to Jude Bellingham to Erling Haaland.

PSG manager Luis Enrique is also said to be close friends with Dro’s agent Ivan de la Pena, so that’s one to watch. A number of young, attack-minded players have come on in leaps and bounds under the Spanish coach.

Whatever happens next will be fascinating. Losing one of their most talented prospects would be a bitter pill to swallow for Barcelona.

