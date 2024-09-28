The 11 Barcelona youngsters with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25

Barcelona are blessed with several exciting youngsters in their squad – but which of them should you be keeping an eye on in EA FC 25?

Hansi Flick has arguably some of the best young footballers in the world at his disposal, making the club a fascinating prospect in the years to come.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the 11 Barcelona youngsters with eye-catching potential in this year’s game.

Lamine Yamal

With an insane potential of 94, Yamal is predicted to become the best player in world football by the end of the decade.

The 17-year-old is already one of the best wingers in Europe and he seems to be getting better with each passing week.

He lit things up during Euro 2024 and he’s continued that same consistency into the new campaign with Barcelona. Only injury and over-playing is likely to hold him back.

Pedri

The Spanish maestro has been Barcelona’s saving grace since signing from Las Palmas in 2020. At just 21, he’s already among the best pure midfielders in the world and you’d be mistaken for thinking he’d been taught the ways of La Masia.

That isn’t the case, though, for the boy from Tenerife who has already played close to 150 games for La Blaugrana.

Pedri already has a rating of 86 on FC25, but with potential to develop into a 90-rated player.

Gavi

Having been out of action since November last year, it’s easy to forget just how good Gavi actually is. The diminutive midfielder has already racked up over 100 appearances for Barcelona and he’s greatly missed despite their strong start to the 2024-25 season.

With a lofty potential of 90 on FC25, it should come as no surprise that Gavi is effectively the future of Barca’s midfield.

Alejandro Balde

Balde is expected to go to the very top according to FC25. Most clubs would have struggled to replace the outgoing Jordi Alba, but that hasn’t been a problem for Barca.

The 20-year-old is already closing in on 100 appearances for Barcelona and if everything goes to plan, there’s no reason why he can’t be their starting left-back for the next decade to come.

With a potential of 89 on FC25, Balde is expected to be the best full-back in world football in a decade’s time. Crikey.

Pau Cubarsi

Cubarsi made his league debut last season against Real Betis, just one day before his 17th birthday.

The defender was part of Spain’s Olympic-winning squad and looks set to become one of the best centre-backs of his generation – something FC25 has backed up with a potential rating of 88.

Fermin Lopez

Fermin is Andalusian by birth but his formative years were spent in Catalonia. He played at local academies before spending four years in Real Betis’ youth setup. By age 13, he’d moved to La Masia, graduating to the B team in 2022.

One year with the B team set Fermin up for promotion to the first team, and his breakthrough came last year, often filling in for the injured Pedri or Gavi.

He has a potential rating of 87 on FC25.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Barcelona’s 3 FIFA 15 wonderkids a decade later

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Barcelona’s top 25 goalscorers in La Liga since 2000?

Pablo Torre

Torre was afforded his first chance in 2022-23 as he made eight league appearances for Barcelona.

The youngster was then sent out on loan to Girona and made 26 appearances for the club who reached the Champions League for the first time.

He’s already scored under Hansi Flick and FC25 have given the attacking midfielder a potential rating of 87. Some talent.

Ansu Fati

The forgotten wonderkid, Fati made little impact during his loan spell at Brighton last season and is back in the Catalan capital for 2024-25.

Despite playing in their Champions League defeat to Monaco, the 21-year-old is yet to play in La Liga and it’s honestly hard to see how he gets in Flick’s first-choice XI at the moment.

Still, FC25 have given him a potential rating of 85 and Fati could still develop into a fine player.

Marc Bernal

Bernal has just signed a contract extension at Barcelona that will keep him at the club until 2029 – and his FC25 potential rating of 84 underlines his promising future.

The young defensive midfielder will miss the entire 2024-25 campaign with an ACL injury, but Barca have included a €500million release clause in that new deal to thwart any potential suitors.

READ: Barcelona have finally found Sergio Busquets’ heir – & he’ll help them topple Real Madrid

Andreas Cuenca

A defender who currently plays for Barcelona Atletic, Cuenca represented Spain at the 2023 U17 World Cup and comes with a potential rating of 82 in FC25.

That would make him a fine squad player at Barca or a star elsewhere if your pockets are deep enough.

Hector Fort

Fort looks like a handy player as he is comfortable playing as a centre-half or right-back. The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the first-team in a Champions League defeat to Antwerp in 2023 and has a potential rating of 82 on FC25.

The defender has signed a deal that will keep at Barcelona until 2026. Flick hasn’t been frightened of playing the kids during his short reign at Barca so far, so we may see more of Fort this season.