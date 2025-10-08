With Robert Lewandowski now 37 years old, Barcelona are in need of a new centre forward and there are a few interesting choices for them to consider.

When Barcelona signed Lewandowski back in 2022, there were already suggestions that the lethal Polish striker may be over the hill, but he has proved those doubters wrong and then some.

Boasting 105 goals in 156 games, he’s scored more goals for Barcelona than he even managed at Dortmund, but there is no denying that the No.9 is nearing the end of his career.

With his contract up at the end of the season, here are six strikers who could fill his boots at Camp Nou.

Erling Haaland

How do you replace an imposing but clinical centre forward? Simple, buy another one.

Erling Haaland is like Lewandowski but faster and the Norwegian robot has made a habit of scoring goals everywhere he goes.

With an almost one goal a game ratio at Dortmund, he joined Manchester City in 2022 and has scored 136 goals in 155 games for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Any club in the world would be eager to have the 6ft 4′ striker on their books, but the reality is, he is going nowhere soon.

In January of this year, City gave him an astonishing nine-year deal that has him tied down to the club until 2034 and on a reported £525,000 a week, he is well compensated too.

By the time that deal ends, Haaland will be 34 but contracts in football can often count for very little if a player wants to move. In Haaland’s case, it is hard to see why he would want to leave the Etihad, given he is the main man at a club capable of challenging for the biggest trophies.

The allure of Barcelona may sway him, but it would take an astronomical fee for City to even get round the negotiating table and the Spanish club cannot afford that right now.

Serhou Guirassy

If Haaland is out of the question, an alternative could be Dortmund’s Guirassy.

In the 2023-24 season, only Harry Kane outscored the Guinea international in the Bundesliga and he is in the Haaland mould of being a complete striker.

He has the pace and power that his Dortmund record also possesses but does have a few slight concerns with injuries having missed a total of 76 games in his career so far.

There is also the question of his age with the player turning 30 in March and given Dortmund only signed him in 2024 to a four-year deal, it would be a question of whether Barca wanted to spend the money needed to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford is already at the club but only in a loan capacity with Barcelona reportedly having the option to pay £26.2m to make the deal permanent.

When Rashford joined, there was the assumption that Barca would not end up paying that amount, but a bright start to his career at the Camp Nou, including decisive goals against Newcastle in the Champions League, may have the hierarchy reconsidering his long-term future.

But even if they did sign him permanently, Rashford may not solve Barcelona’s No.9 issues with the player repeatedly showing he is better out wide.

Having him on board permanently would bring some depth, but Barcelona could find themselves having to fork out two transfer fees to sign Rashford and then a new No.9.

Julian Alvarez

If club president Joan Laporta had his way, Atletico’s Alvarez would be in the Blaugrana next season.

Since signing from City, the Argentine has grown into not only one of the best players at Atletico but one of the best players in the league.

36 goals in 66 games, including seven in nine this season, is a great start to his Atletico career and even if Barcelona did want him, pulling him away from Diego Simeone’s side would be a tough order.

The 25-year-old has a deal until 2030 and his release clause is set at €500m.

Harry Kane

Barcelona signing Bayern’s No.9 is exactly how they ended up with Lewandowski and repeating the trick would not be the worst idea in the world.

Harry Kane is five years younger than the Polish striker and since moving to Germany has been scoring goals for fun.

He won the European Golden Shoe in his first year and only three players scored more goals than him last campaign. This season, he has picked up where he left off with 18 goals in 10 games and if he wins another league title with Bayern and then has World Cup success with England, a Ballon d’Or shout isn’t out of the question.

As to his future, he has two years left on his Bayern deal and has recently poured cold water on a Premier League return so perhaps he could fancy a stint at another European giant.

For Barcelona, they would be putting themselves in a similar situation to when they signed Lewandowski but when a player is that lethal in front of goal, it is an attractive prospect regardless of how old he is.

Ferran Torres

If Barcelona’s sporting director Deco is to be believed, the replacement for Lewandowski is already at the club in the form of Torres.

Barcelona, like many top European sides, do not rely on their No.9 to be their sole output for goals and with Lamine Yamal on one side and Raphinha on the other, the Catalans are not going to be short up front any time soon.

The striker spot at Barcelona then does not necessarily have to be a 30-goal-a-season man but someone like Torres who can link up play just as well could be the answer.

Deco suggested the club should not be ‘obsessed’ with finding a new No.9 and that Torres has already played centrally under Hansi Flick.

Not to mention that Torres is still young at 25 and would allow funds to be spent elsewhere.

READ NEXT: Xavi names his dream teammate five-a-side team: Messi and Real Madrid legend make the cut

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Barcelona’s top ‘not Messi’ scorer for every season since 2000?

