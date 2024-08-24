The three clubs Neymar never scored against in La Liga for Barcelona

During Neymar’s four-year stint at Barcelona, only three La Liga clubs managed to stop the Brazilian from scoring against them.

In 123 La Liga appearances, Neymar managed to score 68 goals and produce 49 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 85.6 minutes.

While he managed to score against the majority of his opponents in the Spanish top flight, here are the three clubs that he never managed to score against in La Liga.

Valencia

Neymar faced Valencia on seven separate occasions in La Liga but never managed to score a single goal against them. He did register a couple of assists but never got on the scoresheet himself.

Despite never finding the back of the net, the Brazilian does boast an almost flawless record against Valencia.

In La Liga, he’s only lost against them on one occasion and while he never scored, he’d often have his full-back on toast and make an impact in different ways.

Malaga

Another bogey team for Neymar was Malaga, who he failed to score against on six separate occasions in La Liga.

In total, he played 423 minutes of football against the La Liga club, but he didn’t manage to register a goal or assist against them in that time.

To rub salt into the wounds, he was sent off during his final La Liga appearance against them in 2016-17 for two bookable offences.

The first yellow card in particular caused some controversy as he received a yellow card for tying up his laces as the referee penalised him for holding up play.

“What I do believe is that the interpretation of the yellow card was special,” Luis Enrique told reporters after the game.

“We have to be careful in some games because I think there have been ugly challenges where [Malaga] clearly deserved a card, whereas [Neymar] is tying his shoelaces.”

Osasuna

The only other club that Neymar faced and never scored against in La Liga was Osasuna. However, unlike Valencia and Malaga who he faced on multiple occasions, he only ever faced Osasuna once in the league.

The game took place during Neymar’s debut season in 2013-14 and despite playing the full 90 minutes, he struggled to make an impact as the game ended goalless.

Later that season Barcelona did go on to beat Osasuna 7-0 at Camp Nou, but Neymar was an unused substitute on the night.