Anthony Gordon’s impending move to Barcelona must have Marcus Rashford wondering what his own future holds.

Rashford had his heart set on joining Barcelona last summer and got his wish, scoring 14 goals from 49 games while on loan from Manchester United. But his chances of making the move permanent are up for question.

Barcelona haven’t been too keen on using their option to buy Rashford for €30m (£26m). But that hasn’t stopped them agreeing to sign another English forward in the shape of Gordon for €80m (£69m).

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be buying Rashford too. But for a club who’ve struggled financially in recent years, it’s enough to cast major doubt on the chances of that happening.

So if Gordon turns out to be Rashford’s replacement on the left wing for Barcelona, would he be an upgrade, or is he not worth the fuss?

Here’s how the pair have compared with their Premier League and La Liga stats respectively this season.

Anthony Gordon stats

Appearances: 26

Starts: 24

Minutes played: 1814

Goals: 6

Assists: 2

Shots: 48

Shots on target: 20

Chances created: 26

Big chances created: 5

Successful dribbles: 33

Successful crosses: 15

Possessions won in final third: 10

Marcus Rashford stats

Appearances: 32

Starts: 18

Minutes played: 1761

Goals: 8

Assists: 7

Shots: 76

Shots on target: 29

Chances created: 46

Big chances created: 8

Successful dribbles: 30

Successful crosses: 30

Possessions won in final third: 11

Gordon vs Rashford

Given they’ve been involved in a similar amount of football this season, the stats look more favourable for Rashford.

It does make you wonder if Gordon is good enough to be worth paying that much more for. (It’s also worth noting that three of Gordon’s goals were penalties, whereas none of Rashford’s were.)

That said, Rashford has been part of a more attacking and more successful team. Barcelona won La Liga, whereas Newcastle finished in the bottom half of the Premier League.

If you look at their influence overall for their teams, their records weren’t too unalike.

Gordon directly contributed to about 15.1% of Newcastle’s Premier League goals this season, while Rashford directly contributed to about 15.8% of Barcelona’s in La Liga.

Both players mixed their gametime between playing on the left wing and at centre-forward, so in theory they could be compatible in the same team – especially as Barca move on from Robert Lewandowski up front.

But it might not be realistic for Hansi Flick’s side to sign both. Gordon’s wages should be cheaper than Rashford’s, which is one consideration, but the transfer fee looks steep for a player who at face value doesn’t improve Barca that much.

READ MORE: Five potential Marcus Rashford destinations amid Man Utd and Barcelona stalemate

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