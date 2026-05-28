Dream Barcelona XI for 2026-27 with no room for Gordon after next big signing

Barcelona are about to make Anthony Gordon their first signing of the summer, but will he even fit into their strongest possible XI by the end of it?

Barca are the team to catch in La Liga right now after winning the past two league titles and seeing rivals Real Madrid descend into turmoil. And after returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which means they can reinvest all transfer income and money saved by salary reductions back into the squad, a big transfer window could be in store for them.

First up is Gordon after Barca agreed a deal to buy the winger from Newcastle. But he isn’t the only player they want to sign this summer.

We’ve predicted Barcelona’s XI for next season – and there isn’t any room for Gordon as a starter.

GK: Joan Garcia

Garcia joined Barca from local rivals Espanyol last summer and kept clean sheets in half of his 30 La Liga appearances this season.

After winning La Liga’s Zamora trophy (for the goalkeeper with the best ratio for goals conceded per game), he’s going nowhere.

RB: Jules Kounde

While Barca could still explore a way to keep Joao Cancelo after his return on loan from Al Hilal, Kounde should remain their starting right-back.

It wasn’t the position they signed him to play in originally, but it’s become the one he’s established himself in.

CB: Pau Cubarsi

Still only 19 and he’s played more than 100 times for Barca already. A big part of their future and already a big part of their present.

CB: Alessandro Bastoni

While they’re looking at their attack at the moment, one thing Barca are lacking at the other end of the pitch is a left-footed centre-back.

A dream target to fill the void – if they can afford him – is Inter’s Bastoni. He’s just won Serie A for the third time in his career and could be ready for a new challenge at the age of 27.

Just two years remain on Bastoni’s contract with Inter, which might help.

LB: Alejandro Balde

More than 40 games played in three of Barca’s past four seasons, but there are some question marks over Balde’s future going into the summer.

At 22, he still has a long career ahead of him. But Barca might see him as someone they can sacrifice, especially if they can get Cancelo back (or even Marc Cucurella).

Would it be in their best interests for the long term, though? Probably not. Balde should be kept on if possible.

CM: Frenkie de Jong

As long as he enters his eighth Barca season – and you can’t not see that happening; these aren’t the days of Erik ten Hag trying to take him to Man Utd anymore – De Jong should reach 300 appearances for the club later this year.

CM: Pedri

One of four Barca players named in La Liga’s team of the season for 2025-26, Pedri isn’t too far off his own milestone of 250 games for the club.

Under contract until 2030, the midfielder from the Canaries remains someone to build around.

RW: Lamine Yamal

Speaking of players to build around, teenage sensation Yamal is going from strength to strength.

After the best goalscoring season of his blossoming career so far, the 18-year-old will be hoping to take his game to another level next season.

But first of all, we can’t wait to watch him at his first World Cup.

AM: Dani Olmo

The battle between Olmo and Fermin Lopez for the attacking midfield spot in Hansi Flick’s system is only going to get closer to call next season.

This term, Olmo started 24 league games, scored seven goals and made eight assists. Lopez, five years his junior, started 19 league games, scored six goals and made nine assists.

There’s not much to separate them, and it could go either way from week to week.

LW: Raphinha

Well done on your move, Anthony, but good luck getting past this guy in the pecking order.

Raphinha has just enjoyed a season scoring more than 20 goals across all competitions. He can play on either side, but plays more often from the left. Flick absolutely loves him.

The 29-year-old has also established himself as one of Barca’s leaders. Gordon can offer them something different, but he’ll have his work cut out to be seen as a better option than Raphinha.

CF: Julian Alvarez

Alvarez is the other big attacking signing Barca are working towards after Gordon, but it’s going to be a tricky one to pull off.

The former Manchester City striker is ready for the next step beyond Atletico Madrid and is keen on a move to Barca.

He’ll be an expensive target, but Barca can’t shy away from needing to invest in a Lewandowski replacement now the Pole’s time at Camp Nou is up.

It may well be that Gordon can become a striker to take over, or even Marcus Rashford if he returns, but having a natural option like Alvarez – entering his prime at the age of 26 – would be an exciting statement of intent by Barca.

READ MORE: Comparing Anthony Gordon’s stats to Marcus Rashford in 2025-26: Are Barcelona getting an upgrade?

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