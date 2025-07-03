For most players, playing for a club like Barcelona is the very pinnacle and you’d be surprised by how many of their former players are currently without a club.

With the summer 2025 transfer window now in full swing, plenty of players from across the globe are looking for a new club upon their contracts expiring.

We’ve taken a closer look at the free agent market and have found seven former Barcelona players who are currently without a club.

Nelson Semedo

As of writing, Semedo is officially a free agent and is able to negotiate with other clubs.

However, having been offered a new deal by Wolves, there’s still a chance that the 31-year-old pens an extension at Molineux.

Since leaving Barcelona in 2020, the Portuguese international has established himself as a fan favourite at Wolves and he even captained the side last season.

Currently weighing up his options, it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll stay in the Premier League.

Junior Firpo

Following a four-year stint with Leeds United, Firpo is now available on a free transfer and is expected to join Real Betis.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a tremendous campaign in the Championship last season, providing 14 goal contributions from left-back and helping Leeds win the league.

“What I found here in Leeds went far beyond football,” Firpo said in his exit statement.

“These four years have been filled with moments I’ll never forget. The highs, the lows and the lessons, they’ve all shaped me into who I am today.”

Paco Alcacer

Having most recently played in the UAE Pro League for Sharjah FC, Alcacer now finds himself as a free agent.

The Spanish forward spent two years playing for Barcelona, where he scored 15 goals in 50 appearances.

Having previously hinted that he’d like to return to Spain one day, a return to La Liga could perhaps be on the cards this summer.

“You never know what will happen in the future, but I would really like to return to La Liga at some point,” the striker said in 2019.

Luuk de Jong

The Dutch forward spent one season on loan with Barcelona and scored seven goals in 29 appearances for the club.

He’s most recently been playing for PSV, where he’s been one of the most lethal strikers in Europe. Having scored 74 goals over the last three seasons, it’s no wonder that the Dutch club are keen to keep him around.

While the 34-year-old has been offered a new deal, he’s yet to commit his future to the club and is technically a free agent as of writing.

The likes of Rangers and Besiktas have both been linked, although PSV boss Peter Bosz is hopeful that he’ll remain at the club.

“Luuk doesn’t know yet what he will do,” Bosz told reporters.

“I spoke to him briefly, not so long ago I definitely still hope Luuk will return here.”

Rafinha

The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed the best years of his career playing for Barcelona, where he won 13 trophies.

He most recently played for Qatari side Al-Arabi, although has been without a club since the summer of 2024.

Aged 32, it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll join a new club ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Miralem Pjanic

To this day, Pjanic’s move to Barcelona is still one of the strangest in football history.

Barcelona paid €65million for his services, while Arthur Melo moved in the opposite direction to Juventus for €72million.

Ultimately, Pjanic struggled to justify his lofty price tag and only lasted one year at the club before he was shipped out on loan.

The 35-year-old most recently played for CSKA Moscow and now finds himself on the free agents list.

Samuel Umtiti

The French defender was highly thought of during his early years at Barcelona, but injuries heavily hampered his later seasons with the club.

He’s most recently played for Lille, although injuries have disrupted his spell with them too.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since January 2024, after sustaining a serious knee injury while playing for Lille.

He has been building up his fitness over the past few months, but with his contract at Lille now up, it remains to be seen where he’ll be playing next season.

