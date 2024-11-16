7 former La Masia academy graduates currently thriving away from Barcelona in 2024-25

The La Masia academy has produced plenty of world-class stars over the years, although some of them have forged a successful career away from Barcelona.

Barcelona are renowned for giving their youngsters a chance in the senior team, although sometimes they are forced to pursue a career away from Camp Nou.

We’ve taken a closer look at some former La Masia academy graduates and have found seven of them who are currently thriving away from Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi

After spending the peak years of his career playing for Barcelona, Messi is now playing out his later years in MLS as he continues producing elite performances on the regular.

While Inter Miami were unsuccessful in the MLS playoffs, Messi himself has enjoyed a superb individual season while playing in the United States.

In 2024, the 37-year-old scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in just 25 matches for Inter Miami. Averaging a goal contribution every 55 minutes, he’s been making light work of MLS defences.

Along with winning the Supporters’ Shield, Messi also got his hands on his second Copa America trophy with Argentina over the summer.

Even at the ripe old age of 37, you could still make a valid argument that Messi is the best player in the world right now.

Takefusa Kubo

Kubo spent four years in the Barcelona academy but never made a senior appearance for the club.

After also having a stint with Real Madrid, he’s since found a permanent home for himself at Real Sociedad where he’s taken his game to the next level.

The 23-year-old averaged a goal contribution every 195 minutes in La Liga last season and he’s already off the mark with three goals this season.

Kubo also played a key role in Real Sociedad’s recent triumph over Barcelona which was Hansi Flick’s first loss in La Liga.

Adama Traore

Sometimes described as a one-trick pony who can only run and dribble, the former Barcelona academy graduate has been in fine form for Fulham this season.

Along with being one of the most prolific dribblers in the Premier League, the 28-year-old has backed it up with an end product this season too.

He’s already chipped in with four goal contributions in the Premier League this season which is only one fewer than he managed during the entirety of last season.

Riqui Puig

Messi isn’t the only La Masia graduate who has been lighting things up in the MLS this year.

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2022, Puig has established himself as one of the best midfielders in MLS and he’s currently enjoying his best season yet.

In the regular season, he scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists for LA Galaxy as they qualified for the playoffs with ease.

The 25-year-old then stole the show in their opening playoff round fixture against Colorado Rapids as he scored four goals across both legs to secure LA Galaxy’s place in the conference semi-final.

Nico Gonzalez

After leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2023, Gonzalez has since become a regular in the Porto starting XI.

During 2024-25, he’s started in all 11 of their league matches so far and he’s chipped in with five goal contributions from midfield too.

It is worth noting that Barcelona do have a buyback option of around €20million for Gonzalez, although that clause is set to expire at some point next year.

Oscar Mingueza

While Mingueza perhaps never had the natural talent to make it at Barcelona, he’s done well for himself since joining Celta Vigo in 2022.

Currently being deployed as a wing-back under Claudio Giraldez Gonzalez, Mingueza has been involved in seven goals this season with two strikes and five assists to his name.

If he manages to maintain that sort of pace, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the La Liga team of the season come May.

Sergio Gomez

After struggling to make much of an impression in England during his time with Manchester City, the former La Masia star is now back in Spain with Real Sociedad.

Still just 24, Gomez has the best years of his career ahead of him yet and he’s been a solid performer for Imanol Alguacil’s side so far.

He’s featured in all 13 of Real Sociedad’s games so far and has played a variety of positions including left-back and central midfield. During that time he’s produced three assists and has been a dependable option.