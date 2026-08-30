Barcelona are on the verge of signing Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal this summer – but are they able to afford his wages?

The La Liga champions are reportedly in advanced talks to buy Jesus and strengthen their attacking options.

Now aged 29, Jesus had entered the final year of his Arsenal contract and a succession of injuries has dulled his on-pitch impact. This seems like a solution to suit all parties.

But the forward is on a substantial wage at the Emirates, taking home the equivalent of €310,276 per week. Even by Barca’s standards, this would be a lot and it’d be no surprise if a small wage reduction was negotiated.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Barcelona’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Jesus at Arsenal.

Note: Figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Rodri – €500,769 per week

2. Lamine Yamal – €400,577 per week

3. Raphinha – €320,577 per week

4. Gabriel Jesus – €310,276 per week

5. Jules Kounde – €300,577 per week

6. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €300,577 per week (on loan at Ajax)

7. Frenkie de Jong – €250,385 per week

=8. Ronald Araujo – €240,385 per week

=8. Dani Olmo – €240,385 per week

=8. Pedri – €240,385 per week

=8. Karim Adeymi – €240,385 per week

12. Anthony Gordon – €230,769 per week

13. Joao Cancelo – €220,000 per week*

14. Gavi – €180,385 per week

15. Eric Garcia – €153,846 per week

16. Fermin Lopez – €140,192 per week

17. Joan Garcia – €120,192 per week

18. Andreas Christensen – €100,192 per week

19. Pau Cubarsi – €76,923 per week

20. Wojciech Szczesny – €57,692 per week

21. Alejandro Balde – €32,115 per week

22. Gerard Martin – €30,000 per week

=23. Marc Casado – €24,038 per week

=23. Marc Bernal – €24,038 per week

=25. Roony Bardghji – €20,000 per week

=25. Hector Fort – €20,000 per week

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 28 players Barcelona have signed from the Premier League?