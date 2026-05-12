How Barcelona can achieve first La Liga three-peat since Pep glory days

In a league traditionally dominated by not one but two absolute powerhouses, the trophy doesn’t normally stay in one place for too long.

Barcelona have become La Liga’s first back-to-back champions since themselves in 2017-18 and 2018-19. For now they can celebrate. But soon, they will turn their attention to trying to make it three in a row.

That hasn’t happened since Pep Guardiola’s trio of titles between 2008-09 and 2010-11. But with Real Madrid bordering on self-destruction, it could well be within reach for Hansi Flick’s side if they play their cards right.

As things stand, Barcelona have to be the favourites to retain their title next season. Madrid went without a trophy this season and have had more than their fair share of internal struggles and power battles.

The prospect of Jose Mourinho returning to the Bernabeu might shake things up, but Barcelona will be the club carrying more stability into next season.

Of course, they have had their financial issues in recent years and will have to keep an eye on that side of things. But as long as the balance sheets are healthy, Barca look well-equipped for another title pursuit.

Flick’s squad is starting to look like it’s built for long-term success. Lamine Yamal is still only 18, after all. Pau Cubarsi is 19, Alejandro Balde is 22, and Fermin Lopez and Pedri are both 23.

But there are still ways in which they will need to evolve. On that front, the striker situation is the most pressing issue.

Having Robert Lewandowski as your starting striker is a complicated luxury. On one hand, he is one of the best goalscorers of a generation. On the other hand, he is close to the end of his career at the age of 37.

Barcelona must find a long-term successor for Lewandowski one way or another if they are to keep building on their success.

Elsewhere in their attack, they are faced with a decision over the future of Marcus Rashford after his loan spell from Manchester United.

Rashford has impressed at Barcelona, getting double figures of goals and assists. But will they see value in their option to buy him for €30m, or would they prefer to consider alternatives?

Rashford isn’t the only loanee Barcelona have to make a big decision about; Joao Cancelo returned to the club from Al Hilal in the winter and has become a useful option at full-back.

Now the wrong side of 30, though, Barca will have to be careful over how much to pay for the Portugal international if they want to keep him.

Speaking of their defence, they are currently lacking a left-footed centre-back. It hasn’t affected them too much this season – they have the best defensive record in La Liga – but addressing that with a new signing could help their balance for the long term.

But that’s exactly the stage Barcelona are now at: looking for the long term. They have manoeuvred themselves out of a state of needing too many short-term fixes and can now set their sights on preserving their success under Flick, who reportedly has a fresh contract waiting to be signed.

Their ambitions are in some ways reflected by the hopes for their star talent, Yamal. It’s about the long term now. In the player’s case, he has established himself well in the early years of his career, holding onto the hope of a long-lasting top-level prime.

Several others who have been backed to follow Lionel Messi’s trajectory have fallen short, but Barca know that with Yamal, they have someone on their hands who could keep shining for years to come. They now need to nurture his talent as they tap into it for more success.

That doesn’t mean he has to reach Messi’s level, nor do Barca have to be as good as they were back in the peak Guardiola years, but it should give everyone at the club the collective desire to keep racking up the honours that their talent is worthy of.

And they will be on the front foot as they head into next season, in pursuit of their 30th La Liga title and potential third in a row.

READ MORE: Lamine Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga – an insane feat at just 18

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