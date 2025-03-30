Robert Lewandowski is currently enjoying an excellent individual season with Barcelona and we’ve found seven records that he’s already managed to break.

Still going strong at 36 years old, the Polish forward added to more goals to his tally during Barcelona’s latest triumph against Girona.

In truth, Barcelona could’ve easily scored more than the four goals they managed, but Hansi Flick certainly won’t have any complaints about the result.

Lewandowski’s two second-half goals wrapped up the three points for Barcelona, who are now three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

From an individual standpoint, Lewandowski’s excellent 2024-25 campaign has perhaps gone under the radar.

With Raphinha defying expectations and Lamine Yamal continuing to dazzle, Barcelona’s talismanic striker hasn’t always been given the plaudits that he deserves of late.

However, the 36-year-old is currently leading the race for the Pichichi trophy as he’s three goals ahead of Kyalian Mbappe as of writing.

In truth, we’ve all probably become so accustomed to Lewandowski’s greatness over the years that we now sometimes take it for granted.

The legendary forward is now just three goals away from scoring his 100th goal for Barcelona and he’s doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

“People are talking about my age… but I know I’m working as hard as always. I want to play at the top level for a few more years,” Lewandowski recently told reporters.

“I feel very good physically. There’s no difference between a few years ago and now in terms of my stats.”

Speaking of the stats, we’ve gathered seven records that the Polish forward has managed to break while playing for Barcelona this season.

– Lewandowski became the first player from a top-five league to score 40 goals across all competitions in 2024-25 for club and country, beating the likes of Mbappe and Mohamed Salah, who have been on fire of late.

– Following his brace against Girona, he became the first La Liga player to score 25 goals in his first 28 games of a season since Lionel Messi for Barcelona back in 2018-19.

– Earlier this season, he became the highest-scoring Polish player in the history of La Liga – surpassing Jan Urban who previously held the record.

– Back in October, Lewandowski overtook Gerd Muller to become the third highest-scoring player in the history of Europe’s top five leagues. Unsurprisingly, only Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored more.

– He’s now scored over 20 goals at club level for the last 14 consecutive seasons. That’s a longer streak of 20+ goal seasons than Lionel Messi has ever had in his career.

– Earlier this season, Lewandowski became the third player in Champions League history to reach 100 goals. Impressively, he reached the tally in 12 fewer games than it took CR7.

– Since celebrating his 30th birthday, Lewandowski has been scoring at a greater rate than both Messi and Ronaldo have in their thirties. That’s seriously impressive when you think about it.

