Barcelona have taken a huge stride towards the 2024-25 La Liga title following their epic 4-3 triumph against Real Madrid. We’ve gathered 10 insane stats to emphasise just how bonkers the game was.

Real Madrid knew they needed to win in order to pile the pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a lightning-fast start to the game too and found themselves 2-0 up after 14 minutes thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace.

However, Barcelona have been the masters of comebacks under Hansi Flick and it only took them 20 minutes to completely flip the game on its head.

Goals from Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha ensured that Barcelona were in a commanding position going into the second half.

Mbappe once again piled the pressure on when he completed his hat-trick in the second half, but Barcelona were able to hold out for all three points.

Hansi Flick’s side felt that they should’ve had a penalty of their own in the second half after the ball hit Aurelien Tchouameni’s arm in the box. However, despite a lengthy VAR review, the referee stuck to his original decision and didn’t award the spot-kick.

The result now means that Barcelona only need three points from their remaining three matches in order to be crowned La Liga champions.

It also means that they could be crowned champions before their next game against Espanyol, if Real Madrid lose against Mallorca in midweek.

We’ve just about caught our breath after that enthralling El Clasico showdown and we’ve gathered 10 insane stats to emphasise how bonkers the game was.

– It’s the first time that Barcelona have won four Clasicos in a single season since 1982-83, when they had Diego Maradona.

– Flick has become the second manager in the history of El Clasico to win his first four competitive matches, after Pep Guardiola, who won his first five between 2008 and 2010.

– Carlo Ancelotti has lost 13 of his 26 matches against Barcelona. That’s the most games he’s lost against any opponent throughout his entire career.

– Throughout their four meetings in 2024-25, Barcelona have won by an aggregate score of 16-7.

– Ferran Torres became the ninth player in Europe’s top five leagues this season to have registered a hat-trick of assists in a single game.

– Mbappe has now scored 39 goals across all competitions and has broken the record for the most goals scored in a debut season for Real Madrid. Prior to this afternoon, Ivan Zamorano held the record with 37 goals.

– In total, the Frenchman has scored 11 goals in eight games against Barcelona, averaging 1.4 goals per game against the Catalan giants.

– Mbappe is also the only player in La Liga to have scored multiple hat-tricks this season, with his other hat-trick coming against Real Valladolid back in January.

– Following his brace today, Raphinha now has 59 goal contributions across all competitions. That’s seven more than Lionel Messi managed during his final season with the club.

– In La Liga, Barcelona have scored 95 goals, which is more than they scored in any of their last six campaigns – and there are still three games left.

READ NEXT: Barcelona v Real Madrid: Which El Clasico giant has the best celebrity fans?

TRY A QUIZ: Planet Football’s Ultimate Barcelona Quiz: 30 questions to test your knowledge of La Blaugrana