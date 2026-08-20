Robert Lewandowski has gone, Ferran Torres too, and try as they might, Julian Alvarez just seems to be out of reach for Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid aren’t messing about when it comes to Alvarez’s future. He’s been Barcelona’s dream target up front all summer – and the subject of some Real Madrid melodrama – but Atleti are in no mood to sell.

And Barca are finally getting the message. Reports out of Spain say a move for Alvarez is now ‘99% off’.

Never say never, then, but Barca will have to look elsewhere if they want a new striker.

They’ve brought in Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi this summer – two players who can play through the middle but are more used to playing out wide.

So it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they can’t get a new number 9 in, but it would be the icing on the cake for a team looking to compete for the Champions League.

Here are eight alternatives Barca could turn to after accepting defeat with Alvarez.

Viktor Gyokeres

Didn’t have this one on our summer 2026 transfer window bingo cards, but Gyokeres to Barcelona has been floated in the gossip columns this week.

It’s only been a year since he made his big move to Arsenal, and while he helped them to the Premier League title, he wasn’t as prolific as they’d have hoped.

Gyokeres isn’t a guaranteed starter for Arsenal after his lowest goal tally in four seasons. It’s not like 21 was a bad return at all, but there’s enough of a question mark over his head for Barca to test the waters.

His previous spell on the Iberian Peninsula was outstanding. Scoring 97 goals from 102 games for Portuguese giants Sporting made him one of last summer’s most coveted strikers.

His stock isn’t quite as high this summer, but could that play into Barca’s hands? He’d still cost them a lot of money, but you’d guess not as much as Alvarez would have.

Lautaro Martinez

If Barca are aiming high, then one of Alvarez’s Argentine compatriots could become their next dream target.

Martinez is eight seasons deep into his Inter Milan career and has scored 175 goals along the way.

It’s hard to see him leaving, but Barca would be one of the only feasible destinations if he was to.

Martinez, who’s about to turn 29, has three years left on his Inter contract.

Georges Mikautadze

If La Liga experience matters to Barca – and their preference for Alvarez suggests it might – then Mikautadze might give them something to work with.

The Georgian joined Villarreal last summer and scored 15 goals in his debut season in Spanish football.

Potentially one of the more realistic Alvarez alternatives for Barca, Mikautadze is at a good age at 25 with a chance to become even better.

But Villarreal will seek a high price for him at this stage in the window.

Nicolo Tresoldi

If Barca have to go down the less proven route, Tresoldi is a name that stands out.

Born in Italy, playing for Germany at youth level and based in Belgium with Club Brugge, the 21-year-old has 40 goals to his name at senior level so far.

Barca would be a big leap for him right now but he’s the kind of talent that clubs might want to pick up before they explode in value.

There have been some rumours about Tresoldi and Barca in recent days and it’s a link that could pick up pace before the end of the window.

Fisnik Asllani

Hoffenheim striker Asllani has made no secret of Barca being his dream club to join. However, he was almost on the verge of joining RB Leipzig instead.

His €25m cross-Bundesliga move fell through, though, due to issues around a medical – which Hoffenheim have disputed.

The asking price is right there in plain sight for Barca to consider a hijack, before making their own judgement of Asllani’s condition.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals for Hoffenheim last season.

Victor Osimhen

It’s that time of year again.

Osimhen has been in the news over the past couple of weeks, linked with a move away from Galatasaray.

But where next? The Premier League? The Saudi Pro League? A few options are on the table for the former Napoli hotshot.

Depending on the cost, the 27-year-old could come into view for Barca too. But that concern about the price is a big if.

Luis Suarez

Wait, haven’t they had him before? Isn’t he like 40 now?

No, not that one.

This Luis Suarez is the 28-year-old Colombian who replaced Gyokeres at Sporting last summer.

He’s quickly appeared and disappeared from Barca’s striker shortlist over the past few days, with Sporting pointing to his €80m release clause after a 38-goal debut season.

Gyokeres has shown that kind of form doesn’t always translate to the bigger leagues, but you can see why Suarez has been on Barca’s radar. They know what a name like that can do up front.

We’ll see if they can find a way to rekindle this one, but it’s unlikely for now.

Marcus Rashford

Yes, they have had this one before.

Going back in for Rashford would require some fresh negotiations with Manchester United after the €30m option to buy lapsed. But it might be worth trying their luck.

Sure, Rashford might be more of a left winger than a centre-forward, but he can play through the middle. He scored a decent amount of goals while on loan and knows how Hansi Flick’s side play.

Rashford has a chance to revive himself back at Old Trafford now Michael Carrick’s in charge there, but he was always dreaming of a long-term stay at Barca before.

The door might not be as closed as it once appeared.

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