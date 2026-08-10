The Julian Alvarez to Barcelona saga is just the latest evidence that the transfer industry has completely lost the plot.

Welcome to a bold new frontier of people absolutely losing their marbles, an art form that Spanish football broadcasters have long helped pioneer.

It wasn’t so long ago that the pinnacle of being far too invested in your club signing a new back-up left-back was tracking a private jet across the Mediterranean.

That already feels quaint in light of the latest developments, which feel straight out of a Christopher Nolan blockbuster.

Specifically, The Dark Knight. Remember Bruce Wayne’s elaborate mass surveillance system, built to monitor the movements of everyone in Gotham? The one he destroyed because he quickly realised it was probably a little much?

Modern life has a depressing tendency to follow dystopian art. Nefarious tech bros Elon Musk and Peter Thiel might seem like the obvious candidates to bring something like that into the real world. Instead, the honour has gone to Spanish transfer guru and Twitch streamer Gerard Romero. Fabrizio Romano could never.

Big Brother is watching you, Julian Alvarez. I’m well aware that referencing 1984 is the ultimate hack move, but c’mon. This one’s an open goal. The fella is literally scrolling between God knows how many cameras. Sometimes these things write themselves.

When the reporting itself takes on a life of its own, it can be easy to forget that there’s an actual story here.

Barcelona genuinely want Julian Alvarez. The Argentina international has made it clear he’d like to move, although it remains to be seen how far he’s willing to push it. Atletico Madrid have no plans to let him go.

He’s returned for pre-season training and he’s expected to have talks with Diego Simeone this week.

“The situation is very clear,” Simeone told reporters in a recent press conference.

“The club took a decision which [Atletico CEO] Miguel Angel explained well.

“We are very happy with Julian. From the sporting side of things, we will help him keep growing and improving so that he can give us what he has given us over these two years at the club so far, which was a mountain of things.”

That’s where we are. Reading the latest from ESPN takes all of two minutes.

But where’s the fun in that? You could have got the essential information from a newspaper in 1986, Ceefax in 1996 or the BBC Sport website in 2006. This is transfer reporting in 2026. We now need to watch a man slowly descend into madness as he scrolls between live traffic CCTV cameras. The people reporting on transfers are now making themselves the main characters – look at the entire cottage industry that surrounds Fabrizio Romano.

The thing is, at least in Spain, there is a certain campness to all of this. A wink at the camera. An implicit acknowledgement that everyone involved knows this is ridiculous, and that’s kind of the entire point.

Have you ever watched El Chiringuito? These are characters playing roles as much as they are journalists reporting football. AS editor Tomas Roncero is less a pundit than a long-running performance piece, somewhere between Match of the Day and Joaquin Phoenix’s bizarre commitment to the bit in I’m Still Here.

Now the grand tradition of Spanish football transfer reporting absurdity is mutating into a new genre. One that makes you feel uncomfortable and anxious without being able to look away. This is like Nightcrawler, or something by the Safdie Brothers, except it’s about an Argentinian footballer going about his daily business in a suburb of Madrid on a quiet Monday afternoon.

Will Alvarez end up at Barcelona? Boring. Who cares? The real question is what Gerard Romero does next.

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